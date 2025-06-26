Brandy & Monica Reveal ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Was Inspired By This Talk Show

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

Brandy and Monica’s reunion era is officially underway, and it’s coming with surprising inspiration. The iconic R&B duo stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (June 25), just one day after announcing their highly anticipated The Boy Is Mine Tour. During their lively sit-down, Brandy dropped a bombshell for the tour’s inspiration.

According to the viral clip, the idea for their historic 1998 hit “The Boy Is Mine” was actually sparked by an episode of The Jerry Springer Show.

“I was a huge Jerry Springer fan,” Brandy revealed. “One of the topics was ‘The boy is mine,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh my God. Song idea. Let’s do this.’”

What started as a tabloid TV moment turned into a culture-shifting anthem that spent 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won the pair a Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group.

The newly announced tour, produced by Black Promoters Collective, will mark Brandy and Monica’s first co-headlining tour together. Kicking off October 16 in Oakland, the 24-city arena tour will hit major cities like New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles. The duo described the long-awaited reunion as “27 years in the making,” with Monica calling it a “musical marriage.”

While reflecting on their first Grammy win, Brandy laughed about sprinting to the stage, leaving Monica in the dust.

“She left me,” Monica joked, recalling herself trailing behind in Chanel heels. But it’s clear the two are now fully in sync, celebrating a rekindled friendship that’s as joyful as it is nostalgic.

The conversation also touched on Ariana Grande’s 2024 remix of “The Boy Is Mine,” which both singers praised. “She was so personable,” Monica said. “We’ve always been adamant about people leaving history as it is, but the integrity is still there.”

And yes—new music is on the horizon. The duo confirmed plans to hit the studio during the tour.

“But no studio tour bus,” Monica clarified with a grin. “That’s for the rappers.”

Before leaving the stage, both women paid tribute to their late mentor, Whitney Houston. “She’d be sarcastic, like, ‘Finally,’” Monica said with a laugh. Brandy added, “But she’d be proud.”

Tickets for The Boy Is Mine Tour go on sale Friday, June 28, via Ticketmaster.

Check out the clip from the show below:

Brandy & Monica Reveal ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Was Inspired By This Talk Show was originally published on globalgrind.com