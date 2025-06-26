Entertainment

Brandy & Monica Reveal 'The Boy Is Mine' Inspiration

Brandy & Monica Reveal ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Was Inspired By This Talk Show

Published on June 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals
Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

Brandy and Monica’s reunion era is officially underway, and it’s coming with surprising inspiration. The iconic R&B duo stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (June 25), just one day after announcing their highly anticipated The Boy Is Mine Tour. During their lively sit-down, Brandy dropped a bombshell for the tour’s inspiration.

According to the viral clip, the idea for their historic 1998 hit “The Boy Is Mine” was actually sparked by an episode of The Jerry Springer Show.

Related Stories

“I was a huge Jerry Springer fan,” Brandy revealed. “One of the topics was ‘The boy is mine,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh my God. Song idea. Let’s do this.’”

What started as a tabloid TV moment turned into a culture-shifting anthem that spent 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won the pair a Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group.

The newly announced tour, produced by Black Promoters Collective, will mark Brandy and Monica’s first co-headlining tour together. Kicking off October 16 in Oakland, the 24-city arena tour will hit major cities like New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles. The duo described the long-awaited reunion as “27 years in the making,” with Monica calling it a “musical marriage.”

While reflecting on their first Grammy win, Brandy laughed about sprinting to the stage, leaving Monica in the dust.

“She left me,” Monica joked, recalling herself trailing behind in Chanel heels. But it’s clear the two are now fully in sync, celebrating a rekindled friendship that’s as joyful as it is nostalgic.

The conversation also touched on Ariana Grande’s 2024 remix of “The Boy Is Mine,” which both singers praised. “She was so personable,” Monica said. “We’ve always been adamant about people leaving history as it is, but the integrity is still there.”

And yes—new music is on the horizon. The duo confirmed plans to hit the studio during the tour.

“But no studio tour bus,” Monica clarified with a grin. “That’s for the rappers.”

Before leaving the stage, both women paid tribute to their late mentor, Whitney Houston. “She’d be sarcastic, like, ‘Finally,’” Monica said with a laugh. Brandy added, “But she’d be proud.”

Tickets for The Boy Is Mine Tour go on sale Friday, June 28, via Ticketmaster.

Check out the clip from the show below:

Brandy & Monica Reveal ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Was Inspired By This Talk Show  was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from TV One
Trending
Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video

Fatal Attraction

10 Items
Pop Culture

Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Heartfelt Celebrity Tributes & A Look Back Through The Years

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video

For My Man

Adina Howard
40:41
Entertainment

FULL EPISODE | Unsung: Adina Howard

News

Video Shows Florida Cops Beat Black Man After He Questioned Why He Was Stopped Over Headlights During Daytime

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video

Unsung

Fatal Attraction | 518: Without a Trace - Norma Gilles
40:59
Entertainment

Fatal Attraction | Without a Trace – Norma Gilles

Payback, TV One
Payback, Payback Video

Payback

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close