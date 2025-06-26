‘The Simpsons’ Shocks Fans by Killing Off Marge in Season 36 Finale

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

After more than three decades of laughs, life lessons, and pork chops, The Simpsons dropped a surprising twist in its Season 36 finale: Marge Simpson is dead—or at least, that’s what the future looks like.

In an episode titled Estranger Things, which aired May 18, fans were treated to a flash-forward set 35 years ahead, where Bart and Lisa Simpson have grown up and grown apart. When Lisa returns to Springfield to check in on her family, viewers learn that Marge has already passed away. The revelation comes through a bittersweet musical montage narrated by Canadian singer Sarah McLachlan, who sings, “Marge passed before Homer, if you can believe it.” A shot of Marge’s headstone shows she was remembered as a “Beloved wife, mother and pork-chop seasoner.”

Though her cause of death isn’t revealed, the story shifts focus to Homer, now elderly and abandoned at a Florida retirement home, and his children’s journey to bring him home. Along the way, they find a video message from Marge recorded before her death, urging Bart and Lisa to mend their relationship and stay close. The family is eventually reunited back at 742 Evergreen Terrace—minus Maggie, who is apparently living out her dream as a farm equipment auctioneer.

And in classic Simpsons style, the emotional moment is wrapped in humor: In the afterlife, Marge appears to have found love with her high school crush, Ringo Starr.

Fans of the series took to social media in shock over the reveal, even though it’s likely not a permanent goodbye. The Simpsons has toyed with flash-forwards before, and no official word suggests Marge is being written off. Still, the episode reignited conversations about the show’s future and legacy, especially as it pushes toward 800 episodes.

Over the years, The Simpsons has handled several character deaths—both fictional and real—with surprising emotional depth. From the sudden loss of Maude Flanders to the heartfelt chalkboard tribute to teacher Edna Krabappel following the death of actress Marcia Wallace, the show has never shied away from honoring its past. And when actor Phil Hartman was tragically killed in 1998, the show retired his characters Troy McClure and Lionel Hutz completely.

Even behind-the-scenes shifts haven’t stopped the show’s momentum. Longtime voice actress Pamela Hayden, who voiced Milhouse for 35 years, retired in 2024 and was replaced by singer Kelly Macleod—the very same episode Marge’s death was revealed.

Despite the heavy moment, The Simpsons remains far from over. FOX recently renewed the show through its 40th season, ensuring that Springfield’s favorite family will be around at least until 2029. As for Marge? Fans are holding out hope that the future isn’t set in stone—because in animation, anything can happen.

One thing’s for sure: after all these years, The Simpsons still knows how to keep people talking.

