After Winning NYC’s Democratic Mayoral Primary, Zohran Mamdani Reaffirms Support For Reparations

On Tuesday, Zohran Mamdani shocked New York and the country when the early results of New York City’s democratic primary for mayor showed that he took a commanding lead and is expected to beat out former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic nomination. Mamdani, a democratic socialist, ran on a progressive platform that focused on affordability and has signaled his support for New York’s Reparations Commission.

In a statement rereleased to NewsOne after Tuesday’s results, Mamdani reaffirmed his support for reparations and programs that will improve the lives of the city’s Black residents.

“As Mayor, I will ensure that my administration meaningfully advances equality for Black New Yorkers, in our steadfast commitment to freedom and dignity for all people. New York City participated actively in the slave trade and furthered its legacy through racist institutions, policies and laws; the City should reconcile and repair this legacy of slavery, stolen wealth, and discrimination,” the statement reads.

As an assembly member, Zohran Mamdani supported New Yorkers for Reparations, which is the first phase of a longer saga to repair the harm of anti-Black discrimination from its foundation to make freedom and equality real for all New Yorkers.

“As Mayor, I will work with our state partners to move those recommendations forward,” Mamdani’s statement read. “I will lead with my core belief that our liberation is bound together; redressing slavery’s harms—past to present—is necessary to achieving freedom and equality for Black New Yorkers, and for us all. I look forward to #MakingEqualityReal with you.”

Zohran Mamdani’s apparent win can only be described as a stunning upset and seems to have shaken both the GOP and Democratic establishment. Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican representing New York’s 21st congressional district, released a statement saying, “A radical, Defund-the-Police, Communist, raging Antisemite will most likely win the New York City Democratic Mayoral primary.”

Stefanik has long been a staunch Trump ally. So deporting undocumented folks without due process, spreading election lies, and engaging in an unnecessary trade war that will only raise costs for working-class Americans is fine, but rent freezes and free public transportation are where she draws the line. Got it.

Current New York Mayor Eric Adams, who was elected as a Democrat but is currently running for reelection as an independent, called Mamdani a “snake oil salesman” during an appearance on Fox and Friends. Adams has faced sinking approval ratings as a result of his corruption scandal and his subsequent cozying up with the Trump administration after the Justice Department moved to have the case dismissed.

Mamdani’s campaign has been noted for its relentless optimism and his willingness to speak to voters on the ground level. His campaign largely focused on affordability in a city that has seen substantial increases in the cost of living. His key campaign issues revolved around creating more affordable housing, city-owned grocery stores to bring down food prices, and making buses free. All of these ideas would be paid for through tax increases on the rich. Should Zohran Mamdani win in November’s election, he will be New York’s first South Asian and Muslim mayor.

Mamdani’s primary opponent, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, seemed poised to win the Democratic primary. He had millions of dollars in funding, backing from the Democratic establishment, a recognizable last name in New York politics, and had been polling ahead of Mamdani throughout most of the campaign.

Cuomo ran on a business-as-usual platform, not really addressing the issues of affordability that have affected working-class New Yorkers. He largely coasted on his name, which was a bizarre move considering he left the governor’s office in disgrace after facing multiple accusations of sexual harassment. Yet that didn’t stop the very same folks who condemned the accusations from endorsing his mayoral campaign.

Cuomo conceded to Mamdani on Tuesday night when the early results showed Mamdani had a commanding lead. “Tonight was not our night,” Cuomo told supporters on Tuesday. “Tonight was Assemblyman Mamdani’s night. He put together a great campaign, and he touched young people and inspired them and got them to come out and vote.

Dan Pfeiffer, a former aide to President Barack Obama, said on X (formerly Twitter) that Democrats “have a lot to learn” from Mamdani.

“What’s happening in NYC is a blaringly loud message to those in the Dem establishment who still cling to old politics, recite focus-grouped talking points, and are too afraid to say what needs to be said,” he wrote.

