Brandy And Monica Drop Epic Visuals To Announce Joint Tour

R&B stars Brandy and Monica have been linked together since 1998, when they dropped their classic Grammy award-winning hit, “The Boy Is Mine.” They entertained us all during the COVID-19 pandemic in their head-to-head Verzuz battle — and now they are gearing up for their first joint tour.

In an exclusive interview with CBS Mornings on Tuesday, June 24, Brandy and Monica shared that when they decided to give fans the joint tour they have been consistently asking for, they had to sit down and discuss their relationship, which has been filled with reports of feuds and tensions for decades.

“They’ve been trying to get us to do a tour since ’98. It just finally felt like the right time,” Brandy said. Monica then chimed in and added that the decision to tour together “created the communication and the relationship to do it.”

“It’s a musical marriage. When you start to go on a tour, especially of this caliber, we have to talk about everything,” she continued.

When asked directly by Gayle King if there was ever an actual feud between them earlier in their careers, the two stars got candid.

“It started as nothing and it really did turn into something,” Monica confirmed. “The reason I was so insistent that we communicate directly is that you take all of the peanut gallery out of the conversation.”

“If there’s something to discuss, we discuss it among each other… and that just eliminates any confusion,” she said. “There was a lot of confusion and conflict and there was a lot of people around during those early days.”

Brandy added, “The song didn’t help either. We were fighting over a boy.”

Monica noted how their ages at the time of their duet also played into the messiness and outside forces pitting them against each other.

“I was 18, she was 17 when we did the record,” she said. “People forget that you’re having this conversation about children, basically. You’re inciting a riot amongst children! We were teenagers… We didn’t really know each other.”

The Boy Is Mine 24-city arena tour officially kicks off on Oct. 16 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and ends on Dec. 7 in Houston, Texas. Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. EST via Ticketmaster.

Joining Brandy and Monica on tour will be Kelly Rowland, Muni Long and American Idol winner Jamal Roberts.

