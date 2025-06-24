Alex Isley Makes Her Long-Awaited Tiny Desk Debut With Grace & Soul

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

After delivering a memorable Tiny Desk (home) concert in 2020, Alex Isley has finally stepped into NPR’s iconic office space for a full-circle performance that was both intimate and transformative. Read more and watch the performance inside.

As part of this year’s Black Music Month celebration, which honors landmark albums and artists shaping culture, Isley’s in-person Tiny Desk debut felt like a homecoming. It wasn’t just for her, but for the fans who’ve followed her ethereal sound for years.

The Los Angeles native and daughter of Ernie Isley from the legendary Isley Brothers, entered the Tiny Desk with quiet reverence, preserving her voice and energy until the lights dimmed and the music began. The result was a meditative and magnetic performance that captivated from the very first note.

She kicked things off with “Mic On,” a vibrant, outside-the-box opener that nodded to her musical lineage and set the tone for a beautiful set. Backed by longtime friend and music director DeShaun Allen, who reimagined her signature tracks with fresh arrangements, Isley’s set was both familiar and freshly invigorating. Highlights included lush renditions of fan favorites like “About Him,” “Love Again,” and “Into Orbit,” where her soft, buttery vocals floated over a tight live band and harmonies from vocalists Nelson Beato, Astyn Turr, and Muhsinah.

A special surprise came when Masego joined her onstage for his verse on their joint track “Good & Plenty,” sparking one of the loudest reactions from the crowd. The chemistry between the two was undeniable, amplifying the performance’s emotional core.

The set concluded with “Thank You for a Lovely Time,” the final track from her recent EP WHEN, bringing the audience to a quiet hush. It was a tender close to a show filled with thoughtful artistry, intentional arrangements, and soulful expression.

This Tiny Desk performance was a moment. One that affirmed Alex Isley’s place in the lineage of quiet storm R&B innovators, and a reminder of how powerfully softness can resonate. As Black Music Month continues, Isley’s performance stands out as a glowing tribute to the genre’s evolving sound and deep emotional well.

Check it out below:

