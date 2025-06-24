New York AG Letitia James Wins Lawsuit Over Trump’s Medical Funding Cuts, Which Judge Called ‘Government Racial Discrimination’

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday that she has, once again, landed a victory in the courtroom against the Trump administration.

In early April, James announced via press release that she had “joined a coalition of 15 other attorneys general in suing the administration after it terminated millions of dollars in grant funding for previously approved research projects, including projects focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), LGBTQ+ health, and vaccine hesitancy.”

According to Monday’s news release, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, Judge William Young ruled that the administration’s cuts to NIH funding were illegal, and he ordered the restoration of more than $4.5 million in grants for New York-based health projects.

Young also said plainly that what the MAGA-fied White House tried to do was racist AF.

From The Harvard Crimson:

All the canceled projects centered around themes of gender and sexuality, Covid-19 and vaccines for the disease, or health disparities. Many included key words in their abstracts, like “race,” “barrier,” “inequity,” and “minority,” that were reportedly used to target projects for cuts. Young, a 1985 Reagan appointee, said at the hearing that he has “never seen government racial discrimination like this” in his 40-year career, calling the funding cuts “arbitrary and capricious, and unlawful” in his ruling. “Have we no shame?” he said at the end of Monday’s hearing. The ruling voided 11 memoranda and directives issued from the NIH and the Department of Health and Human Services that specifically cut grants based on politically-motivated language.

Just imagine how Republicans would feel if a Democratic administration decided which federal grant programs to cut by nixing any program associated with the words “MAGA,” “illegals,” “deport,” “Confederate,” and “no more woke.” More than likely, they would have immediately started slinging around words like “tyranny,” “oppression,” and certainly “unconstitutional,” but, as usual, these people really only care about the Constitution when it’s convenient for them to do so.

Anyway, let’s go back to how much Trump must hate to see James coming into a courtroom at this point.

James had already shut down the Trump Foundation after bringing a case against him in 2019, accusing his charity of misuse of donations. Then, last year, she beat the Trump empire again after bringing a case that resulted in the president being ordered to $454 million in penalties linked to fraud allegations.

And the New York AG isn’t done yet.

In April, James joined attorney generals from 19 states in filing a lawsuit against the White House, seeking to block its plans to withhold billions in federal funding over DEI efforts in K-12 schools. The same month, she joined 12 other states in filing a suit challenging the legality of Trump’s disastrous tariff agenda, arguing it unlawfully undermines Congress.

This is why the MAGA world hates James and other prominent Black women in law and politics so much. It’s just too bad Trump supporters won’t direct that energy to really interrogating why the administration of the guy they believe is such a great commander in chief is facing multiple lawsuits filed by damn near half the country.

Maybe he’s just bad at his job.

