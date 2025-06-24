Rémy Martin Announces ‘This Is My City’ Microgrant

Source: Remy Martin / Courtesy of Remy Martin

On Tuesday (June 24), the premier cognac brand Rémy Martin announced that it will expand their V.S.O.P. This Is My City Microgrant Initiative nationwide after experiencing a great amount of success with their regional launches. One creator will be “selected based on their contributions to culture, innovation, and originality, with a focus on work that shapes conversations in their industry and community, pushes boundaries, and displays unique style and authenticity,” according to their press release. The winner will receive $20,000. In addition, they’ve named veteran DJ and cultural worker DJ Suss One as a national mentor for those who will receive the microgrant.



The announcement comes after a successful first phase, which sought out innovative creators who work within their communities. The recipients from the four regional cities that comprise the first cohort for the This Is My City initiative include Blacklist NYC CEO & Founder Tionne Barmer from New York City, Darlene “DJ Lady D” Jackson of Chicago who is the founder of house music collective D’lectable Music, mixed media artist Oshun Williams from Detroit, and Sheokyi Jones, a cultural impact agency founder from Atlanta.





“The microgrant was created to honor entrepreneurs that drive culture in their cities, and whose creativity and vision impact embody the spirit of Rémy Martin,” said Tonia Mancino, vice president of Luxury Brands, Rémy Cointreau Americas in the press release. “The next chapter of the V.S.O.P This is My City Microgrant reflects our continued commitment to legacy, excellence, and uplifting the next generation of creative entrepreneurs.”

Related Stories Rémy Martin Launches New Collection Honoring Hip-Hop





Rémy Martin will also be hosting events in Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and New York City in the fall to honor that first cohort, and the events will include community-focused celebrations as well as specially designed merchandise from Rémy Martin created by highly regarded designer Jon Stan made available to honorees and attendees. The application period for the microgrant is open from June 24 until July 18. The chosen honoree will be announced in August. Those interested can apply at the initiative’s website, and they also can be nominated by other people who submit their information through the website.

Source: Remy Martin / Courtesy of Remy Martin

Rémy Martin Announces ‘This Is My City’ Microgrant was originally published on hiphopwired.com