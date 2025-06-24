The Boy Is Mine: Brandy & Monica Announce First Co-Headlining Tour

Source: Courtesy / PR Newswire

More than 25 years after their iconic duet changed the face of R&B, Brandy and Monica are reuniting for The Boy Is Mine Tour. It’s their first-ever co-headlining arena tour. Check out the tour announcement and tour dates inside.

Announced live on CBS Mornings, the 24-city tour launches October 16 in Cincinnati, OH, and runs through December 7, wrapping in Houston, TX. Produced by Black Promoters Collective, The Boy Is Mine Tour is a celebration of two of the most influential voices in music history.

The duo’s 1998 smash hit “The Boy Is Mine” spent a record-breaking 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned them a GRAMMY for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group. Over two decades later, the song remains a cultural touchstone — and the tour promises to extend that legacy for a new generation of fans.

“This really is a full-circle moment,” Brandy shared. “Monica and I coming together again isn’t just about the music — it’s about honoring where we came from and how far we’ve both come.”

Monica added, “We’re giving the people what they’ve been asking for, and doing it with grace, love, and purpose. God’s timing perfectly aligned us.”

Joining the powerhouse duo on tour is a stacked lineup: Grammy award winner Kelly Rowland, acclaimed singer-songwriter Muni Long, and American Idol Season 23 winner Jamal Roberts. Together, the multigenerational group of talent will bring a high-energy, soul-stirring concert experience complete with live band arrangements and special collaborative performances.

The tour announcement follows the duo’s surprise cameo in Ariana Grande’s “the boy is mine” music video and their feature on the official remix, which earned a 2025 Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance — 26 years after their original win.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 27 at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster.com, with presales beginning Thursday, June 26 using code BPC. To build anticipation, a cinematic mini-movie directed by Ethan Tobman — known for his work with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift — has been released to set the visual tone for the tour.

Check it out below:

From Cincinnati to Brooklyn and Atlanta to L.A., The Boy Is Mine Tour isn’t just a concert series — it’s a moment in music history.

Thu 10/16 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Fri 10/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sat 10/18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun 10/19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu 10/30 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Fri 10/31 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat 11/01 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum

Sun 11/02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri 11/07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat 11/08 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun 11/09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Thu 11/13 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri 11/14 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Sat 11/15 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC

Thu 11/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri 11/21 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sat 11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Sun 11/23 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

Fri 11/28 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sat 11/29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun 11/30 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri 12/05 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sat 12/06 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sun 12/07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

