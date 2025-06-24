Pop Culture

Jussie Smollett Announces He's Engaged To Actor Jabari Redd

Jussie Smollett Announces He’s Engaged To Actor Jabari Redd: “He Said YES”

Published on June 24, 2025

Queer Lens Brunch: Celebrating Black Queer Storytelling at ABFF
Source: John Parra / Getty

Jussie Smollett is officially off the market since proposing to his boyfriend Jabari Redd. 

The actor has been with his partner for a long time now and decided to make things official over the weekend, sharing how it all went down with an Instagram post.

The carousel captures the exact moment Smollett took a knee and flashed the ring box to Redd. In the following photos, an ecstatic Redd holds his hand out for Smollett to slip the ring on, before other shots show the newly engaged couple embracing each other. Another photo shows a smiling Smollett, while Redd is clearly still taking in the moment. 

In the post’s last photo, it shows the simple ring, which appears to be a sterling silver band with a single diamond placed in the center. 

“I’ll be spending my birthday with my Fiancé… He said YES,” captioned the photo, noting his June 21 birthday. 

Smollett and Redd have kept the details of their relationship private, and little is known about Redd. IMDb notes that he’s a New York native who is an actor, producer, and director, and was in a few episodes of The Chi. He also appeared alongside Smollett in 2024’s Vivica A. Fox-led The Last Holiday, which Smollett also produced. 

The couple hasn’t released any info on the upcoming wedding. Still, he’s got a lot to celebrate with his 43rd birthday passing, a fiancé, and recently settling the case attached to his alleged 2019 hate crime hoax.

He finally closed that chapter last month when he was ordered to reroute $50,000 in restitution to the charity of his choice, selecting the Chicago nonprofit Building Better Futures Center for the Arts, which assists underprivileged youth and their families by encouraging their interests through the arts. 

“Making a donation to benefit Chicago communities that are too often neglected by those in power will always be something I support,” his statement read. “This organization was of my choosing, and I’m comforted that there will be at least one winner from this experience.”

