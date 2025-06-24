Entertainment

MFT: Egypt Sherrod Recalls First Big Break From Cathy Hughes

Multimedia personality Egypt Sherrod joined "My First Time" for an inspirational story of her big break by way of our very own, Cathy Hughes.

Published on June 24, 2025

HGTV's "Married To Real Estate" Season 4 Watch Party
Derek White

You may know Egypt Sherrod from years of dominating urban radio, or more recently flipping properties alongside her husband Mike Jackson on the fan-favorite HGTV series, Married to Real Estate.

However, her path to stardom wasn’t without mentorship— it hinged on a singular moment of trust and belief from media powerhouse and our very own founder, Cathy Hughes. Egypt was simply a budding star, juggling aspirations and a crowded field of voices, when her first big break came via the woman responsible for Urban One and redefining Black media.

In this “My First Time” story, Egypt brings us back to a time in her career when she was striving to carve out a niche. Cathy Hughes, known for her keen eye in spotting talent, not only offered her kind words but also imparted lessons that would shape her career. Ultimately, it was Hughes’ mentorship that left a lasting mark. Egypt learned what it meant to lead as a woman of color in media, navigating challenges while amplifying voices in the community. Hughes became a cherished mentor, proving that representation and opportunity can spark lasting change. What stood out for Egypt was not just Cathy’s confidence in her skill, but the unwavering support she provided behind the scenes. Hughes would take the time to offer candid feedback, pushing Egypt to refine her on-air presence and discover her unique voice

Watch Egypt Sherrod break down the early tools of success bestowed on her by Cathy Hughes in this week’s “My First Time”:

The article ‘MFT: Egypt Sherrod Recalls First Big Break From Cathy Hughes’ was created with the help of Jasper.AI

MFT: Egypt Sherrod Recalls First Big Break From Cathy Hughes  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

