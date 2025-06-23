‘Am I The Drama?’ Cardi B Officially Announces New Album

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Bardi Gang, stand up! After years of false starts, promises, and one-off singles, Cardi B has finally announced her long-awaited second album, “Am I the Drama?” courtesy of the first image of the album cover to formally usher in her new era.

On Monday, June 23, Cardi took to Instagram to share the new album, titled Am I The Drama?, which is set to be released on September 19, just in time for the fall season and the last half of the year.

“Am I The Drama?“

Wearing a scarlet red bodysuit sculpted with an exaggerated high, rounded collar on the “Am I The Drama” album cover, Cardi accentuated the look with matching red fishnets and extreme platform heels, as a crow perches atop the shoe while another circles behind her.

She initially teased the project on June 22 via a video with a voiceover signaling fans at what to expect from her sophomore project, which is set to feature 23 tracks.

“Seven years of love, life, and loss. Seven years, I gave them grace, but, now, I give them hell. I learned power is not given, it’s taken. I’m shedding feathers and no more tears. I’m not back, I’m beyond. I’m not your villain, I’m your karma. The time is here. The time is now,” Cardi said in the clip.

It’s clear from the imagery that Cardi is back with a vengeance and she has a lot to get off her chest, specifically as it relates to her personal life and her ongoing (and extremely messy) divorce from Offset.

Earlier this month, Cardi gave her fans what they were literally begging for when she dropped “Outside” as a new single after teasing it online weeks before.

While she is seemingly ready to put all the drama out there regarding the messiness of her marriage, things are looking up for Cardi in her personal life these days, as she and NFL star Stefon Diggs are still going strong after going public with their relationship earlier this year.

They made things IG official after months of rumored dating and finally stepped out while sitting courtside at the New York Knicks game.

