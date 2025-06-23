Black Excellence Shines at ABFF: Ashanti, Nia Long, Jermaine Dupri, Da’Vinchi & More

Source: Melissa Nyomi Stoll / Melshotya

The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) 2025 lit up Miami with a vibrant celebration of Black creativity, storytelling, and cultural power. From gripping documentaries to fresh television series, the festival highlighted the brilliance and resilience of Black artists across film and television. Radio and TV personality Jazmyn Summers was on the scene for Radio One, catching up with some of the stars who helped make this year’s festival unforgettable.

Ashanti Dishes on Love, Her New Show and BET — No Rehearsal, No Problem!

Singer and actress Ashanti was all smiles as she talked about We Belong Together, her upcoming reality series with Nelly, debuting June 26 on Peacock. “I just want [viewers] to take that it’s okay to be in love and not have it all figured out,” she shared. “You’ll figure it out along the way.”

Ashanti also reflected on her show-stopping BET performance, which came together at the last minute. “I didn’t even see the stage until about two and a half hours before the performance. Zero rehearsal… It almost didn’t happen, but we pulled through, so I’m just very grateful.”

Jermaine Dupri: “AI Artists? Nah, Keep It Real!” — Plus Magic City Secrets

Jermaine Dupri hit ABFF to unveil the first episode of Magic City: An American Fantasy, his forthcoming STARZ documentary series premiering August 15. “The strip club is part of our culture [in Atlanta],” he explained. “Magic City is celebrating its 40th anniversary, and it’s a story that needs to be told—not just about the girls, but the whole history.”

Dupri also weighed in on the hot-button topic of Timbaland managing a new AI artist named Tata saying AI in music, “takes away from the process of really making music. It’s too simple, too easy,” he said, expressing concern over the potential impact on real artists.



Da’Vinchi Says 50 Cent Is Chill AF, Talks BMF, Haitian Pride

BMF star Da’Vinchi glowed with pride over the hit series. “I knew it would do well. 50 [Cent] is behind it, and he never really misses,” he said. But he surprised many with praise for 50 Cent’s humility. “One of the most humblest things he said to me was, ‘Now you’re helping me move my career forward.’ That was crazy to hear.”

Da’Vinchi, of Haitian descent, also spoke powerfully about his heritage. “We were the first Black people to gain independence on paper from the white man in 1804. They destroyed one of the best war generals at the time—Napoleon Bonaparte. That’s something to take pride in.” On Haiti’s current struggles, he urged, “Just pray for us. Pray for the world.”

And as for spilling personal tea? Da’Vinchi kept it tight-lipped: “I only come here to be judged on my art, not my personal life.”

Nia Long : Jeezy Is Just a Friend — But That Love Jones Chemistry is Everything

The chemistry between Nia Long and Larenz Tate, stars of the beloved classic Love Jones, was as palpable as ever. “It’s not manufactured. It’s real,” said Nia. Larenz added with a grin, “Those who haven’t seen Love Jones—what are you doing? Go watch it with someone you love.”

When asked about a sequel, they played coy but hinted at future collaborations. And when teased about Jeezy publicly crushing on Nia , she laughed it off with grace: “I love Jeezy. That’s my guy. He’s good people.” Larenz said he’s not going to let it happen, “I’m blocking,” he declared.

Jemele Hill on Integrity, Leaving ESPN – and Finding Love After 40

Jemele Hill, who came to ABFF to show love for Magic City: An American Fantasy, reminded everyone why her name is synonymous with integrity. Hill, who made headlines after calling President Trump a “white supremacist” and urging fans to boycott the Dallas Cowboys’ advertisers, was suspended for two weeks by ESPN and later moved off-air. She eventually exited the network in September 2018—Largely attributing the move to ESPN’s “conservative culture,” which she said was “no fun for me, and so that’s why I left”

Despite the costs, Hill says she has no regrets about “standing 10 toes down”:

“You don’t know who you are until the moment comes. I couldn’t live with myself if I took anything back. I thought: I gotta live with me.”

She credited her support system—and recent husband—for helping her stay grounded:

“My mother and my boyfriend—now my husband—they were there. And folks like Kevin Durant, LeBron, Colin Kaepernick. It showed me who my friends really were.”

On a more personal note, Hill shared her experience finding love later in life. Married at 43, she said:

“A lot of people have convinced Black women that you expire at a certain age. We do not… Don’t let anybody tell you different.”

Now six years into marriage, she’s proof that true partnership can happen at any stage:

“I’m glad it didn’t happen sooner. There’s a lot of benefit to getting married when you’re already established. And it’s possible — he owned his home, had no kids, never been married. Don’t let anybody tell you different.”

She is currently a celebrated voice at The Atlantic, with a hit podcast and documentary projects coming up, Hill proves that speaking truth—and living authentically—pays off, even when the stakes are sky-high.

Hill continues to make waves with her podcast, YouTube show Let Me Learn You, a forthcoming children’s book, and documentary work in the pipeline — all while staying true to herself.

A Legacy of Black Storytelling

Since its founding in 1997, the American Black Film Festival has been a beacon for Black filmmakers, actors, and creatives. Held annually in Miami, ABFF showcases the breadth and depth of Black stories while creating a platform for new voices in cinema and television. This year was no exception, blending star power, new projects, and heartfelt conversations about love, culture, heritage, and the future of entertainment.

As the credits roll on another successful ABFF, one thing is clear: Black excellence continues to shine, on screen and off.

Article by Jazmyn Summers. Photos and video by Melissa Nyomi Stoll of Melshotya You can hear Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning “on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz . Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.







