Source: ANDREA RENAULT / Getty

Since Rihanna made her third pregnancy official at the 2025 Met Gala, we’ve all been on Rihanna Maternity Fashion Watch. Thankfully, the Bajan beauty has not disappointed.

From her luxe blue look in Cannes to her recent appearance in New York with a slushy, Rihanna continues to give range, confidence and a masterclass in effortless cool. No wonder we remain obsessed.

Slurpees & Street Style: Rihanna Is The Queen Of Maternity Fashion

The multi-hyphenate mogul was recently spotted in NYC wearing a flowy, tiered tan dress with a ruffle top just off the shoulder. The dress was the perfect blend of breezy and fashion-forward, offering comfort and room for her growing bump without sacrificing style.

She paired the look with earth-toned Puma sneakers, a nod to her longtime connection to the brand, and kept things casual with a dark baseball cap, chunky gold hoops and a rose gold watch.

The Savage and Fenty owner also carried a black structured bag and brown paper bag combo (because fashion girls still run errands). In her other hand was a colorful Slurpee like it was the season’s must-have accessory. Only Rihanna can take a summer beverage run and turn it into a viral moment of street style excellence.

Why We Are Obsessed With Rihanna’s Maternity Fashion

Rihanna’s maternity style is so powerful because of her ability to switch it up. She’ll rock a crop top and bump-baring look one day, and oversized silhouettes and layered textures the next. This tan dress moment is a reminder that maternity fashion is whatever you want it to be.

Rihanna isn’t just redefining maternity wear—she’s rewriting the rules for how women embrace pregnancy in the public eye. Comfort, individuality, couture and confidence? That’s the Rihanna formula, and we’re still taking notes.

Rihanna Keeps Setting The Standard For Maternity Fashion—One Slurpee & Street Slay At A Time was originally published on hellobeautiful.com