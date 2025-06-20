48-Hours In Puerto Rico: A Weekend Girl’s Getaway Guide

Source: Keyaira Kelly / @KeyairaKelly

Today is the solstice, the longest day of the year, and the astrological holiday that marks a new cycle of summer. With the changing temperatures comes a deep, soul-longing for browner skin, the sound of crashing ocean waves, and chilled, fruity poolside drinks. What better place to satisfy that craving than a quick trip to the crystal waters of Puerto Rico? In this guide to Puerto Rico, me and my best girlfriend spent two days at the Aloft San Juan, a prime work-ation destination for besties x colleagues.

As an established U.S. territory since 1898, you don’t need a passport to jet to P.R., and the picturesque island is only a 2.5 hour flight from Miami. That’s why my “Talk To Your Mom” producer (Amber Smith) and I picked La Isla del Encanto (a nickname that means “island of enchantment”) for a quick co-worker weekend getaway.

Source: Keyaira Kelly / @KeyairaKelly

Related Stories Bad Bunny Announces Residency In Puerto Rico, 1st Shows Will Be For Locals Only

Aloft Hotel is a business traveler’s dream nestled right in the heart of the capital, San Juan. Situated next to the convention center, getting from the airport to Aloft, San Juan is just a 15-minute car ride, and an Uber to the beach (my favorite, La Condado) from the property will cost you about $3-$10, seriously.

Our 48-hours in San Juan kicked off with a night out at La Placita. The bustling bar crawl, foodie paradise, and dancing hub will keep you entertained for hours (and tipsy, adults: drink responsibly). The musical selection was diverse — at the clubs we danced to everything from our favorite reggaeton hits to Sexxy Red’s latest banger. There’s a song for every musical taste, and I guarantee you’ll be sweating from more than just the humidity by the end of the night.

Guide To Puerto Rico

That’s why Amber and I opted for comfortable tennis dresses with shorts underneath and walkable heels for our night out. We kept it simple, cute, and coordinated (our 5 outfit changes included a matching swimsuit set). We grabbed a few looks from Amazon, and we were impressed by how well the bathing suits and dresses hugged both of our bodies, with both of us being curvy in beautifully different ways.

Source:

The morning of day two, we hopped on the hotel’s tram (it’s complimentary through the hotel and runs every 30 minutes) to stop at Escambaron beach and then Old San Juan.

We walked the cobblestone sidewalks of the historic town in the thick of the afternoon heat (do not forget your hats and sunscreen! I am a huge fan of Kopari’s Sunglaze Sheer Setting Mist Sunscreen Spray, SPF 50); it keeps your makeup in place and your face sun-protected at the same time. We enjoyed the artistry and vibrant colors of the city’s architecture, which feels both modern and antique, and we saw perfect views of the ocean and old forts from the rolling hills.

After working up an appetite, we slipped away into Puerto Rico’s oldest restaurant, La Mallorquina, founded in 1848. The server told us the current owner of the restaurant is a woman related to the original founder. We enjoyed some of the best beef empanadas I have ever had in my life (no lie) and sipped on freshly made mojitos from the bar (I can still taste the cool, muddled mint and rum on my lips as I type this).

Source: Keyaira Kelly / @KeyairaKelly

For dinner, we dined next door to the Aloft at Sazon, a restaurant conveniently located in the T-Mobile El Distrito shopping center. The joint was packed (make sure you make reservations), and I could taste why. We opened up our meal with the sweet plantain balls stuffed with ground beef. Then, I enjoyed two pink Palomas poured into rock salt-rimmed martini glasses. For my entrée, I opted for the classic mofongo (mashed plantain topped with meat or seafood), accompanied by tender skirt steak drenched in a buttery, caper sauce. For dessert, we closed with the key lime pie, which was both thick and rich. Everything was delicious and exciting on the palette.

For our night cap, we opted for the “Self Expresser” option at the hotel bar, which allows you to customize a drink with the bartender (Hey Ryan!) based on your liquor and flavor preferences.

Source: Keyaira Kelly / @KeyairaKelly

The next morning, before our evening flights, we sat poolside at the Aloft cocktail bar on the third floor, where we enjoyed rosé mimosas with mango-orange juice and a hearty breakfast of omelets, potatoes, and pork sausage.

Between the partying, good eats, and sun-drenched naps, this short 2-day trip somehow felt like a week. The next time you’re looking for a quick getaway, look no further than a short flight to Puerto Rico, home of the Boriquas and the decadent vibes.

For an extended, uncut, 8-minute version of our trip, check out my Youtube recap and subscribe! You can shop my favorite vacay essentials here. Follow all of my work and adventures on IG, @keyairakelly.

48-Hours In Puerto Rico: A Weekend Girl’s Getaway Guide was originally published on hellobeautiful.com