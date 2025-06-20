Cardi B Says ‘We’re Outside’—And That’s Exactly Where We’re Going

Source: Antony Jones / Getty

Cardi B just gave us permission to be outside all summer long with the official drop of “Outside.” And the way this track is hitting, you’d better believe we’re heading there now with a fresh nail set, poppin lip gloss and no apologies.

On Friday, June 20, Cardi dropped the song, which is already shaping up to be the summer anthem. We’ve been looking for one—and it seems like we have it.

After weeks of teasing fans with snippets on social media and lyrics that hit all too well, Cardi finally let the full version loose. And, yes, it’s giving everything it needs to give.

Cardi B Teases ‘Outside’ In An Orange And White Fringe Dress

Cardi B previewed “Outside” during a performance at the Spotify Beach event in Cannes, France. Knowing the fire she was about to spit, the femee looked the TF good for the stage moment.

Braving the summer temps, the New York raptress rocked a striped fringe dress we loved. The custom mini moment hugged her curves just right and oozed retro realness. The flirty design and fun fabric were the perfect complement to the beats—and bars—she dropped.

The “Bongos” rapper paired her dress with a fierce pair of Maison Margiela booties in a matching orange tone, adorned with a touch of fringe magic.

Cardi completed her Cannes look with voluminous black curls, a buss-down middle par, and glam makeup.

Cardi B Said What She Said—And We Felt Every Bar

While “Outside” is built for the club, it was written with raw honesty. Cardi doesn’t hold back—and that’s exactly what makes this one resonate.

“When I tell you these n—–s ain’t shit, please believe me,” Cardi raps on “Outside.” “They gon’ fck on anything, these n—–s way too easy / Good for nothing, low-down, dirty dogs, I’m convinced / Next time you see your momma, tell her how she raised a b–ch.”

In her Instagram Stories, Cardi revealed that she originally wrote the song while angry. (She joked she had to edit a few lyrics because of her raw emotion). “Outside” isn’t just about shaking something (though we absolutely will), it’s about living your best life and reclaiming your peace, self-love and confidence.

Whether you’re heading to a rooftop party, brunch with your girls or making a dramatic exit from whatever no longer serves you, Cardi’s got you covered.

We don’t know if a video or remix is coming, but we’re sure something is coming. And when it drops, we’ll be ready—and already “Outside.”

