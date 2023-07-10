CLOSE

SUMMARY:

This position serves as the primary contact for handling the direct communication with advertising agencies regarding the logistics of commercial scheduling for TV One. This position has a strong emphasis on customer service.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work with account executives and sales planners utilizing system to fulfill sales orders through the execution of specific allocations and flowcharts.

Serve as the primary point of contact for ad agencies and TV One to resolve discrepancies, schedule changes and facilitate make goods.

Account stewardship — create flowcharts, input advertiser schedules and revisions. Handle make-good offers, pre & post logs and maintenance of ADU packages

Secure sponsorship materials — foster key relationships with contacts at agencies and act as liaison between Traffic and the agency to ensure the deliverables for special promotions arrive and are scheduled.

Other tasks as needed.

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Must be a self-starter.

Must be able to multi-task, prioritize and meet deadlines.

Must possess strong organizational skills.

Strong interpersonal skills, attention to detail, and excellent written and oral communications.

Willingness to work overtime as needed.

Complies with Network and Urban One’s mandatory trainings and adheres to related course deadlines.

Legally authorized to work in the US.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree and/or 2 years of working experience.

Salary Range: $40,000 – $45,000

If interested in applying for the Ad Sales Coordinator (New York, NY – Hybrid Remote) position, please click the “apply now” button below and attach your resume to the email pop-up box

Apply Now

