Staff Accountant (Silver Spring, MD – Hybrid Remote)

This position processes the daily accounts payable functions and maintains accrual and treasury functions for TV One.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Collects incoming invoices from the US Mail and email and prepares for distribution to the appropriate departments for review and approval

• Collects approved invoices from internal departments to review for proper coding and approvals

• Submits approved invoices to Corporate AP department for timely payment

• Reviews weekly cash requirements submitted to TV One by Corporate AP to ensure accuracy and completeness of all payments for the week

• Maintains an excel log tracking the entire AP cycle for all invoices from receipt of invoice to payment

• Liaise with internal and external clients; responds timely to inquiries regarding invoice processing

• Provides information to complete TV One credit applications including W-9 and credit history

• Complete monthly close procedures, account analysis and journal entry preparation for various accounts, including outstanding invoices and T&E accruals

• Perform treasury functions to include initiating wires, reporting on daily cash receipts and preparing monthly bank reconciliations

• Track and report on prepaid assets, content licensing and miscellaneous receivables

• Prepare balance sheet reconciliation schedules for various accounts to include prepaid and other short and long-term assets. Discusses and resolves questions and discrepancies with appropriate staff members

• Prepare management reporting packages for accruals, cash and prepaid and other assets

• Work directly with external auditors and management in providing information upon request during semi-annual SOX audits and quarterly/annual financial statement audits.

• Provides backup to Accounting Manager when necessary

• Performs other duties as assigned

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

• Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and Word is required; Lawson software experience is a plus.

• Strong written and verbal communication skills

• Ability to prioritize to ensure workflow efficiency.

• Must be willing to submit to a background check

• Complies with Network and Urban One’s mandatory trainings and adheres to related course deadlines.

• Legally authorized to work in the United States.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

BS degree in Finance, Accounting or Business Administration with 2-4 years of experience preferred. Proven work experience as accounts payable clerk; solid understanding of basic accounts payable principles; hands on experience with spreadsheets; data entry skills; customer service orientation skills; high degree of accuracy and attention to detail.

