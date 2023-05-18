Director, Marketing and Partnerships (Silver Spring, MD – Hybrid Remote)

SUMMARY:

The Director, Marketing and Partnerships ensures the execution of go to market campaigns, execution of marketing strategy, product launches for brand campaigns, and the execution of all tasks associated for the department and TV One Networks’ clients.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develop and manage effective partnership solutions, including campaigns, promotions and tools, which support the business priorities of our distributors as well as drive awareness for the network’s brand and key promotables.

Develop a robust social media plan for key promotables that attracts broad client participation.

Cultivate key client relationships with assigned accounts to ensure strategic engagement, maintain strong relationships, and create new opportunities to add network value through regular email, phone, and in-person communication.

Work closely with the VP of Content Distribution & Marketing – Marketing & Partnerships to shape and execute strategies to drive value, deliver informed partnership opportunities, and build a metrics-based value proposition.

Work closely with Content Distribution & Marketing sales team to develop strategic plans which support distribution priorities.

Be familiar with contractual commitments associated with marketing deliverables to ensure compliance.

Continually seek to deepen integrations, and identify additional areas of collaboration.

Continuously identify and evaluate the digital marketplace TVE trends to inform marketing strategies.

Manage relationships with selected vendors and/or agencies.

Engage and coordinate with internal stakeholders to meet partner needs.

Other duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Proficiency in creating reports and analyzing analytics tools/dashboards (e.g., comScore, SNL Kagan, Nielsen, Medea etc.).

Ability to project manage/prioritize multiple projects simultaneously.

Meticulous attention to detail, strong organization skills, and follow through.

Proven track record of strategic relationships and project management.

Strategic and creative thinker with strong analytical skills. Proven track record of identifying opportunities to advance/transform the business.

Strong written/verbal communication and presentation skills

Highly proficient with MS applications including PowerPoint and Excel.

Complies with Network and Urban One’s mandatory trainings and adheres to related course deadlines.

Legally authorized to work in the United States.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

7+ years relevant marketing, business development, channel marketing in the entertainment industry, and/or project management experience. Bachelor’s degree in related field or an equivalent combination of skills, training and hands-on experience. MBA/MA is a plus.

