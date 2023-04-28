Producer/Writer (Silver Spring, MD – Hybrid Remote)

CLOSE

SUMMARY:

The Producer/Writer is responsible for producing, writing, and overseeing edit sessions for on-air promotions including image and brand campaigns.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Responsible for writing, producing and supervising edit sessions for assigned on-air promos and cross department promotional initiatives.

Develop and execute ideas for image and brand campaigns.

Manage shoots as necessary.

Manage the Media library so that all spots are archived and accessible.

Accountable for quality and project budget while pushing the creative.

Adheres to set creative direction, tonality, and style guides of the networks.

Make creative content, production and editing decisions for assigned promos.

Create on-air, digital promotions that maximize appeal of programs to viewers.

Work effectively and responsively with other clients/departments (e.g. Digital, Ad Sales, Affiliate Sales) as needed.

Effectively partner with designers, editors, coordinator, and schedulers in the efficient production of promos

Assemble cast, production teams and production resources as needed.

Work with operations to ensure required delivery.

Perform other related duties, as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Must have exceptional promotional writing and conceptualization skills.

Must be fully versed in on-air promotional practices/standards.

Must possess familiarity of production disciplines including: set design, lighting, graphics, writing, etc.

Must be a team player and problem-solver able to assist with additional responsibilities to help department productivity.

Must appreciate and understand the importance of overall marketing objectives (messaging, aesthetics, continuity, etc), and the need/advantages of building and maintaining a solid aesthetic brand.

Must have a thorough and current understanding of creative marketing/promotional trends.

Ability to be flexible and adjust to occasional changes in work schedule as workload demands.

Must possess outstanding attention to detail.

Ability to manage multiple priorities while delivering high-level results.

Must be able to work effectively and efficiently in a high volume, fast paced environment.

Ability to partner effectively with a variety of departments (Ad Sales, Affiliate Sales etc.) on several initiatives.

Possess energy and enthusiasm and demonstrated ability to work collaboratively.

Legally authorized to work in the United States.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

BS/BA degree preferred. Minimum of 10 years’ experience at producer level for a national broadcast/cable network– experience with AA audience is a plus. Experience promoting to women as the primary audience is a plus, and/or the ideal candidate must have the right sensibility to promote to the female target. Ad agency experience is a plus.

