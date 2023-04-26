Manager, Consumer Marketing (Silver Spring, MD – Hybrid Remote)

SUMMARY:

The Manager of Consumer Marketing is responsible for developing and managing TV One’s consumer marketing and promotional campaigns with the goals of driving awareness, reach, and ratings for network initiatives.

This position will be the day-to-day manager for all campaign planning and development, and executional oversight for off-channel media campaigns as well as marketing promotion for all talent and brand.

Additionally, this Manager position will be responsible for the development of marketing strategies for all key initiatives and the sharing of the strategies to all internal departments and sister companies to ensure clear communication of the priorities, messaging, and goals.

The Manager will provide executional oversight of the development of marketing assets, including print, online, radio, digital and social media.

The Manager will report into the Sr Director of Consumer Marketing and will drive the collaboration and communication of the overall brand experience with internal departments and consumers.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Contribute strategic thinking and new ideas to the building and development of consumers promotions and marketing campaigns

Work on marketing strategies, in partnership with the internal research team and media agency, for programming initiatives to inform our understanding of the target audience, targeted audience, and metrics for success for each campaign

Develop creative marketing briefs that include the marketing and media strategy, target audiences, show positioning, messaging, and creative focus for all priorities

Initiate, develop and manage the execution of 360° marketing campaigns across print, on-air, out-of-home, digital, radio and non-traditional platforms.

Present and communicate marketing campaign goals and execution of plan with internal departments, and when needed, senior executives

Collaborate with internal departments to ensure that marketing objectives and executions are cohesive across all marketing and media

Manage the creative development of all marketing elements to ensure art and messaging are consistent and on-strategy

Manage budgets to determine positive ROI and ensure we always remain on-budget

Able to manage staff at the managerial level and below

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Strong knowledge of cable industry as it relates to multicultural demographics

Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel and especially PowerPoint

Strong verbal, written communication and presentation skills required

Strong leadership presence

Strong organizational skills are a must

Ability to interact and get along with peers, clients, and colleagues in other departments.

10% – 20% travel as needed

Complies with Network and Urban One’s mandatory trainings and adheres to related course deadlines.

Legal right to work in the United States.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

B.A. in Marketing, Business Administration or Communications preferred and minimum 5 – 8 years of experience in network television marketing.

If interested in applying for the Manager, Consumer Marketing position, please click the “apply now” button below and attach your resume to the email pop-up box

Apply Now

