Sr. Director, Digital Platforms and Partnerships (MD/NY – Hybrid Remote)

Worksite Locations:

New York, NY

Silver Spring, MD

SUMMARY:

This is a dynamic opportunity to contribute to the fast-paced digital acceleration agenda across TV One Networks. The Sr. Director, Digital Platforms & Partnerships is responsible for digital business planning, venue generating and growth development, a strategy centered in media partnerships and content creation, innovation, and brand equity.

The candidate will need to be able to multi-task across numerous projects and communicate with multiple departments and external vendors to expand strategies to monetize the 2 network brands globally. The candidate would need to be able to think about best practices, workflow, market launch and maximum impact.

The Sr Director, Digital Platforms and Partnerships is responsible for directing and creating digital strategy and content creation for TV One’s digital platforms to create profit-performing digital footprint across websites development: vMVPDs, AVOD, Mobile apps, and VOD, as well as establish strong content partnerships for digital growth for grow audience, monetization and meet the marketing goals. This role will oversee the TV One Digital and Social Platform expansion across marketing as well as translate marketing strategy into actionable app experience for the digital content creation and growth of our brand footprint. Oversee digital and social metric growth.

This role is responsible for the digital strategy growth on all new and emerging platforms to build overall marketing strategies. The Sr Director, Digital Platforms and Partnerships works with the Director Digital and Social Media and the team to ensure the brand voice, positioning, and content is aligned with the overall network brand.

The candidate will primarily be responsible for developing TV One’s digital platforms into strong branded portals that will recruit, excite, and develop a relationship with users that is authentic, engaged, and drives them to TV One’s linear and non-linear programming and platforms, creating new viewers and higher engagement. The Sr Director, Digital Platforms and Partnerships will report into the SVP of Marketing & Creative Services and manage a team of 4.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develop, cultivate, and socialize vision, mission, and strategy for Digital Business, Programming Visibility, Content Creation and Content Partnerships & Data Governance.

Lead and facilitate cross-functional and cross-company project teams.

Leverage expertise of category planners and cross platform to ensure a holistic consumer experience with content.

Manage resource forecasting and planning, budget and team development.

Build and sustain the digital marketing growth strategy for all key series that entails a vision and roadmap for the development and distribution of TV One content as a digital ecosystem, including websites, apps, social platforms, VOD, streaming

Be a thought leader in the digital marketing space to guide the SVP of Marketing, and internal executive leadership, in the best opportunities for TV One and the trends that can have a positive impact on our business or influence our target demo

Develop partnerships with major digital influencers, whether brands or individuals, to learn, engage, and influence their fans and followers to fall in love with TV One and become loyal fans of our content, platform-agnostic

Work closely with the legal department to ensure that internal processes are flawlessly executed upon for content marketing asset acquisition, development, and execution

Manage digital marketing budget, under the supervision of the SVP of Marketing

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Previous TV network, Entertainment television network experience is a must.

12 years in the media and emerging platform landscape with building digital platforms and vMVPD growth strategy.

Experience with the digital campaign process, brand strategy and partnership planning through completion.

Experience with overseeing Digital Multiplatform across digital/vMVPDs growth on Websites, Apps, VOD, Digital Platforms with entertainment networks in the growing digital monetized network growth opportunities to lead department into next solutions-based marketing.

Previous leadership role in digital, social media, and mobile marketing

Expertise in strategic partnerships, strategic planning, negotiations, business growth strategies, Go-To-Market strategy, and product innovation and launch

Solid understanding of user-driven internet design and content development processes; passion for digital media; programming and development experience required.

Multi-tasker who is also very detailed-oriented

Extensive knowledge of African American digital, social media, and mobile trends as it relates to P25-54

Exceptional communication and collaboration skills

Strong business acumen and leadership skills

Demonstrated ability to lead, motivate and direct a team to include but not limited to: Provide regular constructive feedback Resolve issues/conflicts with diplomacy in a timely manner Provide on-going guidance and support for growth and development Deploy effective coaching skills Practical understanding of anti-harassment and discrimination laws Ability to effectively administer performance reviews, and corrective action plans as appropriate The ability to foster an inclusive work environment free of workplace harassment and bullying

Complies with Network and Urban One’s mandatory trainings and adheres to related course deadlines.

Legal right to work in the United States.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business Administration or related field preferred and minimum 12+ years driving change and innovation in content and online media. Proficient in developing and executing corporate strategic planning — balancing the big picture with operations, finance, marketing, and technology development. High-level track record managing people, partnerships, budgets, and product roadmaps. Deep understanding of impact of emerging technologies and opportunities across the media, communications, and device ecosystem through multiple distribution channels.

SALARY RANGE: $125,000 – $145,000

If interested in applying for the Sr. Director, Digital Platforms and Partnerships position, please click the "apply now" button below and attach your resume to the email pop-up box

