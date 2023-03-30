Producer/Writer (Silver Spring, MD – Remote Hybrid)

by arjohnsontvone

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Responsible for writing, producing and conducting edit sessions for assigned on-air promos and cross department promotional initiatives.

Accountable for quality and project budget. Adheres to set creative direction, tonality and style guide(s) of the network.

Makes creative, content production and editing decisions for assigned promos.

Creates on-air, digital promotions that maximize appeal of programs to viewers.

Working effectively and responsively with other clients/departments (e.g. Digital, Ad Sales, Affiliate Sales) to meet their needs and request.

Effectively Partners with Designers, editors, coordinators and schedulers in the efficient production of promos.

Assembles cast, production teams and production resources as needed.

Works with operations to ensure required delivery.

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Must have exceptional promotional writing and conceptualization skills.

Must be fully versed in on-air promotional practices/standards.

Must possess familiarity of production disciplines including: set design, lighting, graphics, writing, etc.

Must appreciate and understand the importance of overall marketing objectives (messaging, aesthetics, continuity, etc.), and the need/advantages of building and maintaining a solid aesthetic brand.

Must have a thorough and current understanding of creative marketing/promotional trends.

Ability to be flexible and adjust to occasional changes in work schedule as workload demands.

Must possess outstanding attention to detail.

Ability to manage multiple priorities while delivering high-level results.

Must be able to work effectively and efficiently in a high volume, fast paced environment.

Ability to partner effectively with a variety of departments (Ad Sales, Affiliate Sales etc.) on a number of initiatives.

Possess energy and enthusiasm, and demonstrate ability to work collaboratively.

Complies with Network and Urban One’s mandatory trainings and adheres to related course deadlines.

Legally authorized to work in the United States.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

BS/BA degree preferred. Minimum of 5 years’ experience at producer level for a national broadcast/cable network– experience with AA audience is a plus. Experience promoting to women as the primary audience is a plus, and/or the ideal candidate must have the right sensibility to promote to the female target. Ad agency experience is a plus.

