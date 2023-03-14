Meet the Besties: Joe & Noel | Asking for a Friend

by Jhanaya Belle

March 14, 2023

Photo by: TV One

As we prepare for this week’s episode of Asking for a Friend, we are excited to see this week’s BFFs try to help each other find their next love!

Joe and Noel, who have been friends for over 20 years, have polar opposite dating preferences!

Joe McNeal, a 42-year-old Oakland native is a single bachelor of four years and is a serial dater. He goes out two to three times per week and is looking for his special someone.

Joe says he wants a woman who is ready for any and everything.

Noel Franklin is a 40-year-old bachelor also from Oakland, who recently ended a 2-year relationship and is now looking for a loving, caring, and nurturing woman.

His deal-breaker is a toxic woman with children.

And although he’s been single for four months, Noel is ready to hit the town to find his next love!

Despite the stark contrast in their love lives, they both want to meet “the one.” Will these friends actually understand what the other needs to succeed in love?

Be sure to tune in to Asking for a Friend, Thursday March 16th at 8P/7C only on TV One! Plus, join the conversation on social media. Live tweet with us during the show using #AFAFTVOne!

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

