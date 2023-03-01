Manager, Rights Clearances, Standards & Practices (Silver Spring, MD – Hybrid Remote)

by arjohnsontvone

March 1, 2023

SUMMARY:

This position is responsible for maintaining rights and clearances practices for all programming, promotional and marketing-related materials produced for TV One. This position will also be responsible for the detailed review of original programming, acquired programming and commercial content in accordance with FCC regulations and TV One’s Standards and Practices Policy.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Pre-screen broadcast programs, commercials and other content to ensure compliance with TV One’s current Content Standards, Federal Trade Commission/Federal Communications Commission regulations.

Coordinate with, and provide detailed edit notes to, internal and external business units to facilitate mandatory edits required for programming to conform to TV One’s Content Standards.

Assign parental ratings to all TV One programming based on detailed content review and consultation with programming executives.

Detailed review of all license, talent and production agreements, to include management of data entry of relevant contract terms into contract tracking databases.

Monitor contract terms to ensure that all parties adhere to their contractual obligations and address any discrepancies with Legal executive team.

Process requests for licensing of TV One programs, third-party music, third-party footage and third-party stills, including negotiating license terms with third-party vendors and rights holders.

Respond to clearance inquiries from internal departments, production partners and outside vendors.

Evaluate content as needed for issues relating to clearance, including researching copyright and trademark information.

Manage the copyright application process for all TV One original programs.

Ongoing processing of Certificates of Erasure for all expired programs, ensuring destruction or erasure in compliance with contractual obligations.

Other duties and special projects as assigned.

Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

Candidate must offer a high level of customer service and have a basic understanding of the components of cable programming such as production, key industry players and contracts.

Candidate must be articulate, personable; detail-oriented, and have strong organizational, communication and administrative skills.

Candidate must be highly motivated and demonstrate ability to initiate and follow projects through to their conclusion.

Candidate must also demonstrate resourcefulness and an ability to manage and prioritize multiple projects under tight deadlines.

Candidate must have strong computer skills, including proficiency in word processing, spreadsheet and business presentation applications (Microsoft Word, Excel for Windows and PowerPoint).

Must be able to prioritize workload, manage multiple tasks, and perform well within a highly active workgroup.

Must have the legal right to work in the United States.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

A Bachelor’s degree or higher in related field or three or more years’ experience in a rights clearances and standards and practices department is preferred.

If interested in applying for the Manager, Rights Clearances, Standards & Practices position, please click the “apply now” button below and attach your resume to the email pop-up box

Apply Now

Notice to California Residents of Collection of Personal Information. When you submit an application, we collect the personal information you provide and that you authorize us to collect on your behalf for the purpose of processing and evaluating your application, verifying the accuracy of the information you provide, and communicating with you about your application.

The information we may collect includes:

personal identifiers like your name, address, and contact information;

information about your professional abilities, skills, aptitudes, and background (e.g., educational and professional experience, resumes, curricula vitae, writing samples, and information about your skills, training, and applicable licenses, permits, and certifications);

information about your character, references, and credentials;

information about your authorization to work for us;

information obtained from references, educational institutions, and others you have authorized us to contact (including results of background checks you authorize us to perform if you are offered a position); and

any other information you elect to provide or authorized us to obtain.

We may collect additional information for the purposes of complying with legal obligations, including criminal background and licensure information that may affect your legal ability to work for us and status information required for the monitoring of equal employment opportunity compliance (e.g., race/ethnicity, disability status, and gender).

Mandatory Vaccination Requirement.

Urban One, Inc. and its divisions (collectively “Urban One” or the “Company”) have implemented a mandatory vaccination policy pursuant to which all employees must be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment to safeguard their health and well-being, as well as that of their coworkers, families, and the community at large, from the risks associated with COVID-19. Candidates should be aware that new employees will be required to be vaccinated by their start date, meaning they have received all of the recommended doses for either a one dose or two dose COVID-19 vaccine, and provide proof of vaccination status (e.g. CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card) , which will be kept confidential. Urban One is an equal opportunity employer, and will provide a reasonable accommodation to those who are unable to be vaccinated due to a sincerely-held religious belief or a medical disability where it does not pose an undue hardship on the Company to do so as provided under federal, state, and local law.

