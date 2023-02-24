Family and Supporters of Shanquella Robinson March for Justice in Mexico

by Jhanaya Belle

February 24, 2023

Photo by: Shanquella Robinson via Instagram

We’re still demanding justice for #ShanquellaRobinson!

Months after Shanquella Robinson’s murder was captured on video, and released to the public the demand for justice for the slain 25-year-old continues to grow.

According to the Black Wall Street Times, an unfulfilled Mexican arrest warrant has been outstanding for four months following the enigmatic death of Robinson in Cabo San Lucas on October 29, leaving her family, loved ones, and supporters outraged.

On February 20, a sizable crowd marched from Little Rock AME Zion Church to a nearby post office to send 1,000 pink letters to Mexico pleading with the government to do more.

“I think that’s what it takes,” he said. “If we collectively as a community, especially here in Charlotte don’t stand up and put any pressure on Mexico to do anything, then it’s just going to sit around as a cold case, and we don’t want this to be a cold case,” John C. Barnett, a local Charlotte activist stated.

Although he is still in grief, Bernard Robinson, Robinson’s father, told QCity Metro that he is appreciative of the ongoing support from Charlotteans and people elsewhere.

“Justice is coming; I just don’t know when,” Bernard stated.

Many celebrities have rallied behind the campaign to see that Robinson’s murderers are sentenced.

Our thoughts are still with Shanquella Robinson’s family, and loved ones during this time.

