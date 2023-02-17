Would You Become Besties With Your Ex? | Asking For a Friend

by Alana Seldon

February 17, 2023

The thought of being an ex’s best friend may be a bit cringe to some, but others happily embrace friendship from a previous relationship!

And we totally see that on the second episode of TV One’s Asking For a Friend!

This duo playing matchmaker are exes turned besties. Myia, 32, is a serial entrepreneur, and Graylin, 37, is a security officer with TSA.

They said they were physically attracted to each other, but weren’t aligned on their longtime goals. Now, they’re putting their romantic past behind them to assist each other in finding their next boo.

Of course we asked our girl LisaRaye, host of the hit new show, for her 2 cents on befriending exes.

Watch her discuss the topic down below!

