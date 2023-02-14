10 Best Love Songs to Get into the Valentine’s Day Spirit

by Jhanaya Belle

February 14, 2023

It’s Valentine’s Day, love is in the air, and the slow jams are on repeat!

Nothing is more beautiful than hearing love songs to set the mood.

Whether you decide to blast Marvin Gaye or Beyonce, it’s time to play music that puts you in the loving spirit. We’ve got you covered if you don’t have any idea what songs to play for yourself or for your boo.

We caught up with some artists on the GRAMMYS red carpet and asked them for their 2 cents. Check it out below!

TV One had to create our own personal list of the ten best love songs to play all day long on Valentine’s Day. Here are our selects!

1. “Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye

Now, this is self-explanatory!

Who can resist “Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye? This hit is sure to set the mood as soon as you press play!

2. “Cherish the Day” by Sade

If you haven’t played “Cherish the Day” by Sade on the previous Valentine’s Days, you NEED to play it today!

Despite it being released in 1992, this song really stands the test of time, and it’s a beautiful song to dedicate to your significant other, or yourself.

3. “Anniversary” by Tony! Toni! Tone!

If you know, then you KNOW!

“Anniversary” by Tony! Toni! Tone! is the song to start the special day, ESPECIALLY if today’s is your anniversary.

Tony! Toni! Tone! is synonymous to love, so it’s no surprise that we had to add this classic on the list.

4. “My Girl” by The Temptations

How could we leave this iconic song off of the list?!

Smokey Robinson and The Temptations really cooked up some magic in the studio when this gem was recorded.

No matter whether you’re in your elderly years, or just entering your 20s, “My Girl” by The Temptations will brighten up your day simply by listening to it.

5. “Crazy in Love” by Beyonce

Beyonce gained an enormous number of fans when she released “Crazy in Love” in 2003!

We are preeeety sure that Beyonce had everyone belting out this gem, especially if they were in a relationship.

So, go ahead grab your baby and perform “Crazy in Love” during the day. Whether you sing Beyonce’s parts or rap along to Jay-Z’s verse we know you’ll be “crazy in love.”

6. “Weak” by SWV

Have you ever been weak in the knees over somebody? Trust us, we know the feeling, and the legendary group SWV perfectly embodied that feeling when they released “Weak” in 1992.

Love can have different effects on a person, so you need the words to express how you might feel about your significant other, or someone you’ve had your eyes on, play this song!

7. “I Wanna Know” by Joe

“I Wanna Know” by Joe is hands down one of the best love songs to be released in the early 2000s!

The questions that can be found in the lyrics makes for a perfect lover. Think about it, wouldn’t you want to know what makes your boo cry so you “can be the one to make you smile?”

8. Angel of Mine” by Monica

“Angel of Mine” by Monica is undoubtedly a perfect song that will make you comfortable in expressing your love for someone.

From Monica’s amazing voice paired with the iconic melody/instrumental of the song, we can’t get enough of this song.

You should definitely play this song if you have a special angel in your life right now.

9. “Saving All My Love for You” by Whitney Houston

“Saving All My Love for You” by the angelic Whitney Houston earned the legendary singer first Grammy for the beautiful track “Saving All My Love for You.”

And years later, we see how beautiful this song truly is! If you want to touch your significant other’s heart tonight, play this song.

You won’t be disappointed!

10. “Here and Now” by Luther Vandross

Honestly, any of Luther Vandross’ songs can dominate any love song playlist!

“Here and Now” by the mesmerizing singer still sends chill down our spine listening to it.

From Luther’s velvety vocals to the powerful lyrics, how can you not want to dedicate this song to the love of your life?! If you’re looking for a song to end this Valentine’s Day, look no further.

What are some of your favorite love songs? Share your thoughts down below.

