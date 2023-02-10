Log Editor, Commercial Operations (Chicago, IL/New York, NY – Hybrid Remote)

by arjohnsontvone

SUMMARY:

This position manages the On-air Program Log construction process; the playlist delivery to Master Control and the reconciliation of such logs for TV One/Cleo TV. The On-air Program Log is executed by Master Control in the daily operation of the Network, and contains all programs, commercial and promotional content.

This role is responsible for copy insertion. The primary emphasis is on copy maintenance and direct communication with advertising agencies, sales coordinators and planners, as well as Commercial Operations Management.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Prepare and update the daily assigned program log for TV One or Cleo TV.

Manage the placement of key clients by using detailed instructions to ensure correct placement as ordered by the Advertising Sales team

Work with Advertising Sales department to assist in placing of spots when necessary. Make decisions and or escalate concerns regarding such placement of spots in excess of normally agreed upon capacities.

Serve as the main point of contact for promotions department, programming department and network origination facility for content placement and the implementation of any changes to the on-air log assuring that each day’s log is successfully transmitted to the uplink facility.

Create detailed reports about daily and cumulative spot counts to provide sales with the proper tools to hit budget yet adhere to affiliate guidelines.

Maintain and adjust program formats as required and communicate with sales and promotions during special events to ensure new formats are built to meet sales initiatives.

Insert/edit and check secondary events within log for accuracy.

Manage the delivery and arrival of commercial content working closely with the Manager of Comm. Ops to resolve conflicting traffic instructions.

Oversee maintenance of E-faxes and storage of client files.

Responsible for entering original account data and revisions into the traffic system.

Ensure quality assurance of commercial copy, billboards & added value elements. Work closely with Comm. Ops co-workers, and sales coordinators to assure accuracy and continuity.

Cultivate and maintain positive working relationships with counterparts at advertising agencies.

Serve as the primary point of contact for Ad Agencies and communicate any discrepancies to the Director or Manager of Comm. Ops who will coordinate with Ad Sales Management to resolve copy issues such as last minute changes.

Daily copy checking of assigned coordinator.

Abide by operational deadlines.

Offer recommendations and identify resources that could optimize traffic functions, policies and procedures.

Assists with daily planning and other duties as assigned

Responsible for learning cross-departmental roles (i.e. added value elements, and other coordinator accounts) and successfully providing assistance as needed.

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Excellent written and oral communication skills required.

Demonstrated ability to work independently, with a high degree of accuracy and accountability.

Detail-oriented, with strong organizational skills is necessary.

Strong computer skills, including proficiency in Microsoft Office applications (MS Word, Excel, and Outlook) is required.

Comply with Network and Urban One’s mandatory trainings and adhere to related course deadlines.

Legally authorized to work in the US.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree in a related field is desired or 2+ years of experience in Broadcast Cable Log Operations.

