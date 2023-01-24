Promo Editor (Silver Spring, MD – Hybrid Remote)

by arjohnsontvone

SUMMARY:

The Promo Editor is responsible for crafting highly compelling short form video including promos, trailers, sizzle reels, corporate video and digital content for TV One and Cleo TV’s linear and digital platforms. Responsible for final deliverables of finished assets that align with company and industry standard.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Video editing, with primary responsibility in marketing and digital media

Work with creative marketing teams to complete their production assignments

Contribute creative ideas that will help elevate the brand

Organize, Manage and Archive Avid Media Projects and files

Deliver all final video assets for on-air, off channel , digital, Ad Sales, Affiliate Sales and other internal and external clients

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Skilled Avid Editor, knowledge of other software editing systems like Final Cut and Premiere a Plus

Passionate storyteller that loves to collaborate

Extensive experience editing promos and trailers with strong portfolio

Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite including Photoshop and After Effects

Possess a proficient understanding of file-based workflows and file types

Knowledge of color correction

Ability to work with a variety of creative teams including writers, producers, graphic design and sound design

Ability to follow a script, storyboard or outline

Ability to take direction and add creative input

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment on a wide variety of projects

Understanding of technical specifications

Working knowledge of MS Windows, MS Word and Excel

Complies with Network and Urban One’s mandatory trainings and adheres to related course deadlines.

Legally authorized to work in the US.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

At least 10 years of video editing experience ( including 5 years of promo editing experience). Bachelor’s degree preferred in Communications, Marketing, Media Production, Film Studies or related field

