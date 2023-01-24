Director, Talent & Casting (CA/MD/NY – Hybrid Remote)

by arjohnsontvone

January 24, 2023

Worksite Locations:

Los Angeles, CA

New York, NY

Silver Spring, MD

SUMMARY:

The Director of Talent & Casting is responsible for identifying and procuring talent for TV One, as well as managing all talent-related initiatives for the network.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work with SVP of Original Programming & Production and VP of Original Programming & Production in overseeing the casting of all TV One and Cleo TV reality shows, presentation and/or sizzle reels, casting tapes, scripted and unscripted pilots, series and made-for-TV One movies and/or mini-series.

Work with the network’s outside production companies to cast the network’s reality, news, specials and scripted projects.

Support outside production companies with celebrity/stunt casting and music performer outreach.

Maintain strong relationships with talent, talent agents, talent managers and publicists.

Attend casting sessions and visit sets (where needed).

Manage event bookings for network and parent and sister company initiatives.

Manage travel logistics and budget for the talent department.

Manage all internal talent requests from other departments within the network (Affiliate Sales & Marketing, Marketing, and Publicity) and from the other business units of Radio One, Inc. and external personal appearance requests from non-Radio One, Inc. entities. Requests may include, but not be limited to, promotional shoots, digital initiatives and marketing requests.

Oversee all gifts for talent milestones, award nominations, condolences, and the like.

Review, route and manage notes and approvals for all talent who have approval on their promos and likeness.

Negotiate talent contracts with talent and/or their representatives.

Ensure network and production company compliance with select talent contractual terms.

Make certain that desired talent maintains a positive image of, and good working relationship with, the network.

Make certain that network creates a welcoming and supportive atmosphere for talent.

Set and enforce operating procedures and policies for managing network talent.

Direct and manage subordinate employees in talent department to handle all network initiatives outlined herein.

Translate overall corporate objectives in order to strategize short- and long-term talent related goals for the network.

Travel to select events and shoots where talent has been booked.

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Knowledge and passion for TV One’s core audience and talent that would be appealing to TV One’s audience.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to multi-task and work effectively under changing priorities and time constraints.

Proficiency with Microsoft Word, Excel, and Power Point.

Must be available to work after hours and on weekends.

Must be available to travel extensively.

Must have impeccable and verifiable relationships with talent, talent managers, talent agents and/or publicists.

Must have strong negotiation skills.

Demonstrated ability to lead, motivate and direct a team to include but not limited to: Provide regular constructive feedback Resolve issues/conflicts with diplomacy in a timely manner Provide on-going guidance and support for growth and development Deploy effective coaching skills Practical understanding of anti-harassment and discrimination laws Ability to effectively administer performance reviews, and corrective action plans as appropriate The ability to foster an inclusive work environment free of workplace harassment and bullying

Complies with Network and Urban One’s mandatory trainings and adheres to related course deadlines.

Legally authorized to work in the US.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree or 7+ years’ progressive experience in casting and/or talent relations. Must possess direct access to a wide range of high-quality contacts as it relates to talent, talent managers, talent agents, and publicists.

SALARY RANGE: $105,000 – $115,000

If interested in applying for the Director, Talent & Casting position, please click the “apply now” button below and attach your resume to the email pop-up box

