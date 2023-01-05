Manager, Commercial Operations (Chicago, IL/New York, NY – Hybrid Remote)

by arjohnsontvone

January 5, 2023

SUMMARY:

Manager for the Commercial Operations department. Oversight of the copy insertion team as well as log editing. Backup for the Director when not in office.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Supervise and train copy coordinators and log editors for accuracy and attention to detail of building a commercial log and reading agency instructions. .

Monitor employee performance and output; provide back-up for all desks including log editing, copy management, added value insertion and continued communication with marketing for all custom creations.

Provide leadership and serve as resource for staff.

Monitor copy entry for accuracy and corrections/revisions implemented.

Works with Director to make the log process more efficient.

Log editor and copy editing backup when colleagues are out of office.

Define and develop efficient work processes and procedures in a manner that ensures maximum revenue retention and high-quality output.

Back up for added value insertion and continued communication with marketing for all custom creations. Continue as point of contact for direct response copy insertion as well as assisting with national accounts as needed.

Provide hands on guidance, mentorship and training to support staff on-going.

Works with the Inventory Manager to for placement of commercial spots to maximize revenue potential

Works collaboratively with other departments that provides direct resources and accountability for programming and sales strategies.

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Demonstrated ability to lead in a mission critical, demanding, deadline driven, and dynamically changing environment.

Ability to proactively assess issues, implement changes, set priorities, solve problems, be resourceful, work independently, and manage multiple projects under tight deadlines.

Detail-oriented, effective written and verbal communications skills, strong interpersonal skills, and a team player.

Demonstrated ability to lead, motivate, and direct a team.

Proficiency with MS applications, experience with traffic system(s) (Broadway preferred but not required).

Complies with Network and Urban One’s mandatory trainings and adheres to related course deadlines.

Legal right to work in the United States.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree in related field desired. A minimum of 3 years of experience in television/cable Ad Sales Operations.

SALARY RANGE: $65,000 – $75,000

If interested in applying for the Manager, Commercial Operations position, please click the “apply now” button below and attach your resume to the email pop-up box

Apply Now

Notice to California Residents of Collection of Personal Information. When you submit an application, we collect the personal information you provide and that you authorize us to collect on your behalf for the purpose of processing and evaluating your application, verifying the accuracy of the information you provide, and communicating with you about your application.

The information we may collect includes:

personal identifiers like your name, address, and contact information;

information about your professional abilities, skills, aptitudes, and background (e.g., educational and professional experience, resumes, curricula vitae, writing samples, and information about your skills, training, and applicable licenses, permits, and certifications);

information about your character, references, and credentials;

information about your authorization to work for us;

information obtained from references, educational institutions, and others you have authorized us to contact (including results of background checks you authorize us to perform if you are offered a position); and

any other information you elect to provide or authorized us to obtain.

We may collect additional information for the purposes of complying with legal obligations, including criminal background and licensure information that may affect your legal ability to work for us and status information required for the monitoring of equal employment opportunity compliance (e.g., race/ethnicity, disability status, and gender).

Mandatory Vaccination Requirement.

Urban One, Inc. and its divisions (collectively “Urban One” or the “Company”) have implemented a mandatory vaccination policy pursuant to which all employees must be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment to safeguard their health and well-being, as well as that of their coworkers, families, and the community at large, from the risks associated with COVID-19. Candidates should be aware that new employees will be required to be vaccinated by their start date, meaning they have received all of the recommended doses for either a one dose or two dose COVID-19 vaccine, and provide proof of vaccination status (e.g. CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card) , which will be kept confidential. Urban One is an equal opportunity employer, and will provide a reasonable accommodation to those who are unable to be vaccinated due to a sincerely-held religious belief or a medical disability where it does not pose an undue hardship on the Company to do so as provided under federal, state, and local law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

