Sr. Director, Consumer Marketing (Silver Spring, MD – Hybrid Remote)

The Sr. Director, Consumer Marketing will oversee and execute cross-platform media strategies, promotions, and campaigns for the TV One and CLEO TV programming and brands. In addition, this role will be responsible for leading the Sr. Manager and Coordinators, as well as providing strategic programming direction with internal digital and creative teams, cross-departmental staff, and external media and marketing agencies to develop and execute all paid and owned media off-channel (offline & online) campaign elements. This Sr. Director will be responsible for ensuring marketing campaign goals are met and/or exceed ratings and performance goals. This role requires superb organization, multitasking and outlining clear details and directions to the Consumer Marketing team, as well as getting approvals from the SVP of Consumer Marketing. The Sr. Director will be required to direct Consumer Marketing Photoshoots, plan and manage the shoots for each film and show with Production, create storyboards for key art concepts and work with external advertising agency to create consumer marketing campaigns. This role works very closely with our external Media Agency to direct and manage our media planning and buying schedule for optimal delivery and performance.

Responsibilities:

Lead the Consumer Marketing media, promotion and marketing campaigns by prioritizing shows & campaigns across the brand, and support for each of those priorities. Work with internal research and marketing analytics team to gather and organize past performance and insights, construct goals and objectives, and develop target definitions. Create strategic briefs that the entire Marketing and Creative Services team will use in creating marketing assets as well as promotional ideation to best execute performance, viewership and KPIs.

Expert knowledge in Consumer Marketing landscape, AA audiences and planning demographic metrics for improved marketing reach on Linear and Non-Linear.

Work closely with outside media and creative agencies as well as internal brand and creative teams to develop and execute paid media plans. Coordinate with internal teams to execute owned media marketing with on-channel, digital, social, radio and digital media. This includes briefing the internal teams and external agencies, evaluating plans for strategic and tactical alignment, providing clear and constructive feedback, and managing creative timelines with team. This also includes working closely with internal teams (Press, Social, Digital, Creative Services, Integrated, CDM, Sales) to identify and develop creative assets based on platform, objective, and audience.

Manage the development and project assignments for Manager and Specialists; ensure smooth communication with production partners to manage department workflows, deadlines, assignments, etc. and ensure campaigns come together and deliver in a timely fashion. This includes understanding external teams’ schedules, plans and delivery for maximum marketing performance.

Oversee the development of briefs to inspire best-in-class creative and innovative multiplatform campaigns. Collaborate with research & programming teams to develop objectives, audience profiles, positioning and communication strategy.

Review and track campaign results and utilize/communicate finding to help optimize and develop future efforts.

Develop internal communication materials (one-sheets, PowerPoint presentations, rollout documents etc.) to effectively and succinctly communicate details of marketing support & performance to key stakeholders (senior leadership, producers, talent, etc.).

Analyze and evaluate campaign performance on an ongoing basis. Work with agencies and internal research teams to monitor performance in real time and recommend/implement optimizations to maximize efficiencies and effectiveness. Collaborate on post campaign analyses to identify and disseminate key learnings and recommended application of learnings on future campaigns.

Work cross departmentally to ensure marketing campaign promotion is effectively utilizing all areas of URBAN ONE media arm, radio, digital publishing, integration for optimal performance for show/film as well as the network brand.

Manage media budget ensuring that all spend across the brand is properly accounted for & properly explained to SVP. Oversee and manage the Consumer Marketing Synergies calendar that is used by Marketing dept and outside partners.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Strong knowledge of cable industry as it relates to media, entertainment marketing

Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel and especially PowerPoint

7+ years in entertainment/brand/media agency experience with strong understanding of data/analytics

Strong verbal, written communication and presentation skills required

Strong leadership presence

Strong organizational skills are a must, time management is required with prior experience to manage teams as well as partnering with broader dept

Ability to interact and get along with peers, clients, and colleagues in other departments.

Strong organizational and analytical skills, ability to manage multiple projects, and work under tight deadlines/pressure.

20% travel as needed

Demonstrated ability to lead, motivate and direct a team to include but not limited to: Provide regular constructive feedback Resolve issues/conflicts with diplomacy in a timely manner Provide on-going guidance and support for growth and development Deploy effective coaching skills Practical understanding of anti-harassment and discrimination laws Ability to effectively administer performance reviews, and corrective action plans as appropriate The ability to foster an inclusive work environment free of workplace harassment and bullying

Complies with Network and Urban One’s mandatory trainings and adheres to related course deadlines.

Legal right to work in the United States.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

B.A. in Marketing, Business Administration, or Communications preferred and a minimum of 8 – 10 years of Consumer Marketing experience in network television marketing.

