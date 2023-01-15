by Alana Seldon

January 15, 2023

The 2023 Urban One Honors is right around the corner, we’re celebrating Icons of the Culture, and we hope you’re ready for one dope show!

Viewers can look forward to getting a look behind-the-scenes with our special Backstage Pass sponsored by Intuit TurboTax.

This time, Grammy Award-winning songstress LeToya Luckett hosts the segment and brings us exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers, and presenters.

She’s getting all the “tea” all night long!

It’s one of the best parts of the show, where some of our favorite celebrities come right off stage to share more of what their honor means and how important Urban One Honors is to the culture.

This year’s show is one that you truly don’t want to miss, as we celebrate a rockstar slate of honorees – our Icons of the Culture!

Tune in to the 5th annual Urban One Honors Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at 7/6c only on TV One.

Plus, keep it locked during the show to see who stops by to chat with LeToya during the exclusive Backstage Pass sponsored by TurboTax.

Go to TurboTax and don’t do your taxes. Meet with an expert who’ll do them for you so you can do… not taxes.

Visit TurboTax.com to learn more.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

