TV One & CLEO TV President Michelle Rice Named One of Cablefax’s Most Powerful Women

by TV One PR

December 8, 2022

Congratulations to our fearless leader, Michelle Rice, for being named one of Cablefax’s Most Powerful Women of 2022! Each year, the organization highlights the industry’s top performing female executives across a wide-range of job functions, including operations, finance, legal and content development. This year, 12 glass ceiling breakers were chosen and celebrated at a special ceremony on December 8 in New York City.

For the full list of honorees, check out the digital magazine here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

