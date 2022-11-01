URBAN ONE CELEBRATES ‘ONE NIGHT OF BLACK CULTURE’ WITH STAR-STUDDED GUESTS AND SPECIAL PERFORMANCE FROM GRAMMY-AWARD WINNER ALICIA KEYS

by TV One PR

November 1, 2022

On Thursday, October 27, Urban One presented “One Night of Black Culture”in NYC, a dynamic showcase hosted for an intimate group of key advertisers and brand decision makers. This was an invite-only event celebrating Urban One as the largest distributor of urban content in the country for more than 40 years.

Alicia Keys at the Urban One Showcase

The HK Hall was outfitted with a full open-bar, delectable bites, anda n informative panel conversation hosted by iONE Digital’s Allison McGevna, featuring D.L. Hughley, Chef Jernard, Erica Campbell, Jake & Jazz Smollett, and Lore’l. Additionally, there were various talent activations such as a live mural display from muralist Demont Pindler and performances from spoken word artist J.Ivy, violinist Mapy and 15x Grammy Award-Winning Entertainer, Alicia Keys. Music was provided by DJ Quicksilva.

