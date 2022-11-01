URBAN ONE CELEBRATES ‘ONE NIGHT OF BLACK CULTURE’ WITH STAR-STUDDED GUESTS AND SPECIAL PERFORMANCE FROM GRAMMY-AWARD WINNER ALICIA KEYS

by TV One PR

November 1, 2022

On Thursday, October 27, Urban One presented “One Night of Black Culture”in NYC, a dynamic showcase hosted for an intimate group of key advertisers and brand decision makers. This was an invite-only event celebrating Urban One as the largest distributor of urban content in the country for more than 40 years.

The HK Hall was outfitted with a full open-bar, delectable bites, anda n informative panel conversation hosted by iONE Digital’s Allison McGevna, featuring D.L. Hughley, Chef Jernard, Erica Campbell, Jake & Jazz Smollett, and Lore’l. Additionally, there were various talent activations such as a live mural display from muralist Demont Pindler and performances from spoken word artist J.Ivy, violinist Mapy and 15x Grammy Award-Winning Entertainer, Alicia Keys. Music was provided by DJ Quicksilva.

