Sales Service Executive (New York, NY – Hybrid Remote)

October 24, 2022

SUMMARY:

The SSE will aid our Urban One and TV One Networks’ sales team in prospecting potential content and marketing partnerships as well as maintaining and growing existing business. The SSE will be responsible for liaising with Planning, Inventory and Integrated Marketing and proficiently creating compelling presentations

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Core responsibilities will include client and agency interface, attending client social events, and supporting the multi-platform sales process

Customize client presentations and provide effective information to drive budgets

Research target accounts and create strategy to break new business and increase share

Manage and implement marketing executions across TV One and CLEO TV properties

Assist Sales team with agency interaction including presenting and negotiating

Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

Highly skilled in PowerPoint development (able to build slides and story line)

Fluent in Excel and data manipulation

Strong organization skill, detail oriented

On-air and online media planning acumen

Media Math proficiency

Interest in sales and branding

Must demonstrate excellent interpersonal skills to interact with internal colleagues and external clients

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Minimum of 3-4 years experience in digital, radio or linear sales. Bachelor’s degree.

