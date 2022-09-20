TV One President and Industry Maven Michelle Rice Receives Prestigious Cable Pioneers Honor

by TV One PR

September 20, 2022

On Monday, September 19, Cable Pioneers honored 21 industry pioneers to its Class of 2022 with a gala hosted by the Urban League of Philadelphia. Rice was among the group to receive this acknowledgement. This is a very coveted honor, as explained by Cable Pioneers chairwoman Yvette Kanouff.

Each class is nominated by their peers and while the award itself honors the impact each inductee has made on the industry, Kanouff said it goes much deeper than that. She added that inductees also have made an impact on their communities, overall industry leadership as well as innovation across the industry as a whole.

Rice is a 17-year veteran of the Urban One family and has been an advocate, culture leader, and catalysis of innovation throughout her time at the company. We celebrate her accomplishments and deem it an honor to be under her tenure at TV One!

