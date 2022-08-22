‘Such an Powerful Story’: Social Media Reacts to Premiere of Marvin Sapp Biopic on TV One

by Jhanaya Belle

August 22, 2022

Photo by: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One

Last night, Sunday, August 21st, the world got a candid glimpse into the life journey of one of the biggest singers in Gospel, Bishop Marvin Sapp!

Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story gave an honest account of the gospel singer and worship leader’s life, from his early years in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to his current status as a bishop and music legend.

Needless to say, the biopic has everyone in their feelings remembering the “Never Would Have Made It” moments in their lives.

Viewers from TV One’s most loyal fans to some of the biggest names in the industry sat down and gave Bishop Marvin Sapp his well-deserved flowers.

Take a look at some of our favorite social media commentary during the world premiere of Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story!

NBA legend, Magic Johnson tweeted, “I really enjoyed watching “Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story”. He did a wonderful job sharing his personal journey, family story, & how God brought him through the losses of both his father & his wife. If anyone didn’t know, @marvinsapp is my favorite gospel singer!”

Many viewers discussed how much they enjoyed watching the biopic and Marvin Sapp’s episode of TV One’s hit show, UnSung.

“Really enjoyed the @marvinsapp movie, “Never Would’ve Made It” on @tvonetv and his featured story on Unsung. Be sure to check both out! #UnSung #MarvinSappStory #TVOneMarvinSapp #TVOne,” Yvette M. Alexander, former Member of the Council of the District of Columbia tweeted.

There were a lot of tears shed from the fans during the airing of Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story!

“Lord the tears #TVOneMarvinSapp 😭😭😭,” one person commented during the film’s airing.

This person perfectly describes what others were thinking while watching the film.

“I have cried, shouted, sang, cried some more. @marvinsapp is one of my favorite gospel artists. Even though I knew most of his story, this biopic made respect him even more as a human being. Thank you @tvonetv for bringing his story to our screen. #TVOneMarvinSapp.”

The film covered Bishop Marvin Sapp’s childhood growing up in Grand Rapids, Michigan, meeting the love of his life, the late Dr. MaLinda Prince Sapp, and the major struggles he’s faced throughout his life, such as the effect of his parents’ divorce, struggling with alcohol and drug usage.

Many of the online commentaries discuss how many people had emotional reactions to the biopic, whether they can relate to Marvin Sapp’s story personally, or just were spiritually moved.

“This was a great movie!! That ending had me in my feelings.#TVOneMarvinSapp such a good movie to watch with my boo @ministerdpalmer. The cast was incredible. RIP Dr. MaLinda Sapp and Henry L Sapp, Jr.,” one person stated.

The Gospel singer, and worship leader revealed in a recent interview that he wanted his biopic to show the world that “just because somebody goes to church does not make them perfect.”

After fans learned his true testimony, many expressed that the hit single “Never Would Have Made It” hits differently.

“Never Would Have Made It…hits a lil bit different now. 🥺❤️ #TvOneMarvinSapp,” one person tweeted.

This fan stated, “Never Would’ve Made It makes me cry EVERY TIME I hear it. I love that song so much. #TVOneMarvinSapp.”

Fans also gave praise to the film’s actors Chaz Lamar Shephard, who portrays Bishop Marvin Sapp, and Ambre Anderson who portrays Dr. MaLinda Prince Sapp.

“Chaz Lamar Shepherd did such an amazing job! #TVOneMarvinSapp,” one fan tweeted.

This fan tweeted, “@handsomechaz played his face off in #TVOneMarvinSapp @tvonetv @marvinsapp.”

Lastly, fans were emotionally moved when learning about the late Dr. MaLinda Prince Sapp.

One fan expressed that, “Dr. MaLinda Sapp was such a great woman. #TVOneMarvinSapp.”

“I remember being at the radio station when we found out MaLinda passed away. You would’ve thought we were all related to them. 🙏🏾💔😢💔🙏🏾 God bless. 🕊💜🕊 #TVOneMarvinSapp @tvonetv,’ one person tweeted while recalling the tragic moment that the world learned about the deat of MaLinda Prince Sapp’s death.

Fans learned that the powerful, and loving couple were perfect for each other as the film progressed.

“They were such cute couple and had a wonderful marriage. They benefited each other 😭😭😭😭😭 and they were in it For Better Or Worse. #TVOneMarvinSapp,” one fan expressed.

Following her battle with colon cancer, Dr. MaLinda Prince Sapp sadly passed away on September 9, 2010, at 43 years old. She was a true treasure to her family and her community.

The pair met at Grand Rapids’ Alexander Elementary School, where they both attended. They both graduated from Ottawa Hills High School. They were married for 18 years before her tragic death.

As her husband’s manager and executive producer on numerous albums, Mrs. Sapp actively participated in his musical career.

If it was not for Dr. MaLinda Sapp, the world may have never gotten to hear the powerful song that has impacted our culture and touched so many lives.

Catch Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story again, tomorrow, Tuesday, August 23rd at 10P/9C ONLY on TV One!

