Veteran Actress Denise Dowse In Coma Fighting Meningitis

by Jhanaya Belle

August 10, 2022

Photo by: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

As the actress battles for her life in the hospital, Denise Dowse’s sister is pleading for prayers.

Denise’s sister Tracey Dowse announced on Sunday that the veteran actress had been taken to the hospital and was currently in a coma as a result of “a virulent form of meningitis” in a post on the actress’ Instagram page.

“As many of you have seen, my posts have been positive and up lifting [sic]. I am trying to keep my spirits up and support those who need it,” Tracey stated. “As many of you know I am a private person. So this is hard for me.”

She continued.

“I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family @denisedowse,” she continued. “She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced.”

Dowse has a broad range of experience and several television credits, including Girlfriends, Moesha, Sister Sister, Full House, Beverly Hills 90210, Grey’s Anatomy, and others. She played Dr. Rhonda Pine in Issa Rae’s HBO Max series Insecure.

Dowse will also be making her directing debut in the historical film, Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story which will also feature Keith David, Vanessa Williams, and Columbus Short.

Many fans took to social media to send their well wishes to the legendary actress.

“Sending love, prayer and hugs to one of my favorites. 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️” Former NBA player Stephan Howard wrote.

Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Ian Ziering commented “Sending prayers and hopes for better days ahead 🙏”

“Sending lots of prayers to Denise and her family hope she feels better soon 🙏🙏🙏🙏,” one fan commented.

Please join us as we send our well wishes to Denise Dowse at this crucial time.

