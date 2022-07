DEADLINE Announces TV One Will Debut Marvin Sapp Biopic at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival

by TV One PR

July 28, 2022

Today, industry trace publication, DEADLINE, announced the programming line-up for this year’s Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival where TV One will premiere its highly anticipated biopic, Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story, on Wednesday, August 10th.

You can read the entire feature here.

