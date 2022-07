by TV One PR

Recently, Chefs Bren Herrera of Culture Kitchen and Jernard Wells of New Soul Kitchen and New Soul Kitchen Remix have been spreading the love, and soul, with the popular E! Network audience by appearing on their primetime morning show, E! Daily Pop. Check out the delectable recipes and fun-loving energy that our CLEO hosts brought to the primetime show below.

Chef Bren on E! Daily Pop

Chef Jernard on E! Daily Pop

