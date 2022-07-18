VIBE Sits Down with HelloBeautiful Interludes Live Performer Ashanti

by TV One PR

July 18, 2022

The performance of Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter Ashanti marked the return of our fellow iOne digital property, HelloBeautiful, Interludes Live. After shooting the celebratory performance—which aired initially on TV One and will re-air on Sunday, July 24 at 10 p.m. ET on CLEO TV—Ashanti spoke with VIBE about the intimate performance, her evolution as an artist, and, surprisingly, the one track from her eponymous album that she had to grow to love.

Ashanti said this about participating in the series: “It just felt like celebrating Black excellence just with everyone. I love what Hello Beautiful is doing with whatever other artists are coming up and doing those same kind of events. I feel like, especially now, we need to be celebrated…”.

Read the entire interview here.

