Sr. Coordinator/Associate Manager, Integrated Marketing (New York, NY)

by arjohnsontvone

July 14, 2022

SUMMARY:

This position will report to the SVP, Head of Integrated Marketing & Strategic Partnerships. The Integrated Marketing Sr. Coordinator/Associate Manager’s primary focus will be to help craft sales strategies and creative solutions in response to RFPs, RFIs and general sales requests as well as to help build a roster of off-the-shelf and custom program offerings to support and drive the sales process. He/she will also help to maintain new and existing sales materials to illustrate product & sponsorship offerings and facilitate sales efforts.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Respond to RFP, RFI and general Sales Requests: concept and formulate both large- and small-scale ideas into innovative, marketable programs that are custom-made for specific client initiatives and their associated KPIs Collaborate and brainstorm with sales in the creation of digitally led opportunities to meet advertiser/agency objectives Create client presentations Leverage existing research tools & resources to tell the TV One story and value proposition in response to RFPs and Proactive Pitches Execute proposed campaign and marketing solutions Create and distribute post-campaign recap with quantitative and qualitative results

Champion and help implement the vision and go-to-market strategy and linear sales positioning

Develop marketing materials communicating the go-to-market strategy and linear sales positioning inclusive of programming one sheets/decks, key category decks, sponsorship tentpoles and other relevant material to help drive incremental sales

Help enforce framework and process to manage the execution and implementation of sales campaigns

Translate and integrate materials from Programming, Scheduling, Marketing, Digital/Social and One X Studios, video and product departments into sellable concepts and presentations

Accompany sales team on calls

Help manage the TV One Sales Site

Help educate the sales organization on product and content offerings

Play a leading role in the awards submission process

Manage network premiums and client swag inventory and needs

Manage internal and external vendor relationships

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Ability to complete multiple tasks on short deadlines and follow through on assigned tasks with limited supervision

Excellent project management, time management and organization skills with attention to detail

Highly motivated and self-directed with the ability to work well both independently and as proactive team member

Ability to work in a dynamic, fast-paced environment

Passionate about pop culture, black culture the media space and emerging platforms (VOD, AVOD, etc.)

General knowledge and understanding of other media platforms (digital, audio, social)

Team player mindset and mentality

Creative thinker with strong problem-solving skills

Dedicated and driven work ethic

Excellent writing and communication skills

Strong presentation skills and comfortable speaking in front of groups of all sizes (5-50)

Outstanding computer skills, including proficiency in Microsoft Office Products, Canva, ClearSlide, Custom Show; knowledge of Adobe Photoshop a plus

Comply with Network and Urban One’s mandatory trainings and adhere to related course deadlines.

EDUCATION/EXPEREINCE:

Minimum 2-years at a media company or sales/marketing organization, preferably in an Integrated Marketing or Sales Development role, where responsible for sponsorship development, presentation, and execution. BS / BA degree in a related field or equivalent professional experience.

If interested in applying for the Sr. Coordinator/Associate Manager, Integrated Marketing (New York, NY) position, please click the “apply now” button below and attach your resume to the email pop-up box

Apply Now

Notice to California Residents of Collection of Personal Information. When you submit an application, we collect the personal information you provide and that you authorize us to collect on your behalf for the purpose of processing and evaluating your application, verifying the accuracy of the information you provide, and communicating with you about your application.

The information we may collect includes:

personal identifiers like your name, address, and contact information;

information about your professional abilities, skills, aptitudes, and background (e.g., educational and professional experience, resumes, curricula vitae, writing samples, and information about your skills, training, and applicable licenses, permits, and certifications);

information about your character, references, and credentials;

information about your authorization to work for us;

information obtained from references, educational institutions, and others you have authorized us to contact (including results of background checks you authorize us to perform if you are offered a position); and

any other information you elect to provide or authorized us to obtain.

We may collect additional information for the purposes of complying with legal obligations, including criminal background and licensure information that may affect your legal ability to work for us and status information required for the monitoring of equal employment opportunity compliance (e.g., race/ethnicity, disability status, and gender).

Mandatory Vaccination Requirement.

Urban One, Inc. and its divisions (collectively “Urban One” or the “Company”) have implemented a mandatory vaccination policy pursuant to which all employees must be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment to safeguard their health and well-being, as well as that of their coworkers, families, and the community at large, from the risks associated with COVID-19. Candidates should be aware that new employees will be required to be vaccinated by their start date, meaning they have received all of the recommended doses for either a one dose or two dose COVID-19 vaccine, and provide proof of vaccination status (e.g. CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card) , which will be kept confidential. Urban One is an equal opportunity employer, and will provide a reasonable accommodation to those who are unable to be vaccinated due to a sincerely-held religious belief or a medical disability where it does not pose an undue hardship on the Company to do so as provided under federal, state, and local law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

