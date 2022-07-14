VP, Advertising Sales & Marketing (New York, NY)

by arjohnsontvone

July 14, 2022

SUMMARY:

The Vice President of Advertising Sales & marketing is responsible for the successful execution of the Network’s revenue goals and for managing the east coast sales team.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

EASTERN REGION SALES TEAM

Oversee the management and direction of sales executives servicing the east coast region with an emphasis on New York ad agencies

Work collaboratively with Chicago and LA offices to execute network sales priorities

Participate in sales calls and presentations with clients and agencies

Provide positive and effective leadership and feedback to the sales team

Recruit, develop, and coach sales talent as necessary in order to meet goals for revenue growth

Encourage collaborative approach to client relationships amongst sales teams to drive revenue, with all offices

Focus on direct-to-client and strategy team relationships to drive new business

Work closely with SVP and sales planning to manage upfront negotiations

Help produce a yearly sales retreat to review the year and set strategy for the following year

Interface with advertising agency leaders to help position TV One for success

Communicate directly with marketers to drive awareness and importance of the TV One audience

Effectively communicate the division’s vision and goals (both financial and qualitative) to the sales team and ensure that they understand and are motivated to achieve them

Encourage cohesive partnerships between the sales team and other internal resources

Interface with Research to craft compelling category/brand presentations that educate advertisers on the importance and financial benefits of reaching African-Americans and to position TV One as a go-to network

Team up with Integrated Marketing to create compelling campaigns that resonate with our audience and help drive our clients’ businesses

Work collaboratively with One Solution to drive integrated sales programs

Maintain a culture of consultative selling at all levels

Serve as brand leader and develop tools and messaging for internal and external parties as necessary

Communicate and collaborate internally with other departments and divisions including, but not limited to: Pricing & Planning, Integrated Marketing, Research, Finance, One Solution, iOne Digital, Reach Media, Radio One and Urban One leadership

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Must be willing to submit to a background investigation

Established Network of agency and client relationships

Excellent communications skills (both verbal and written)

Excellent executive-level presentation, leadership and interpersonal skills

Demonstrated ability to lead, motivate and direct a team

Ability to travel as needed

Legal right to work in the United States

EDUCATION/EXPEREINCE:

BA/BS or equivalent experience. 15+ years of advertising sales experience in a broadcast or cable network environment 10 + years successfully management advertising sales teams

If interested in applying for the VP, Advertising Sales & Marketing position, please click the “apply now” button below and attach your resume to the email pop-up box

Apply Now

Notice to California Residents of Collection of Personal Information. When you submit an application, we collect the personal information you provide and that you authorize us to collect on your behalf for the purpose of processing and evaluating your application, verifying the accuracy of the information you provide, and communicating with you about your application.

The information we may collect includes:

personal identifiers like your name, address, and contact information;

information about your professional abilities, skills, aptitudes, and background (e.g., educational and professional experience, resumes, curricula vitae, writing samples, and information about your skills, training, and applicable licenses, permits, and certifications);

information about your character, references, and credentials;

information about your authorization to work for us;

information obtained from references, educational institutions, and others you have authorized us to contact (including results of background checks you authorize us to perform if you are offered a position); and

any other information you elect to provide or authorized us to obtain.

We may collect additional information for the purposes of complying with legal obligations, including criminal background and licensure information that may affect your legal ability to work for us and status information required for the monitoring of equal employment opportunity compliance (e.g., race/ethnicity, disability status, and gender).

Mandatory Vaccination Requirement.

Urban One, Inc. and its divisions (collectively “Urban One” or the “Company”) have implemented a mandatory vaccination policy pursuant to which all employees must be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment to safeguard their health and well-being, as well as that of their coworkers, families, and the community at large, from the risks associated with COVID-19. Candidates should be aware that new employees will be required to be vaccinated by their start date, meaning they have received all of the recommended doses for either a one dose or two dose COVID-19 vaccine, and provide proof of vaccination status (e.g. CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card) , which will be kept confidential. Urban One is an equal opportunity employer, and will provide a reasonable accommodation to those who are unable to be vaccinated due to a sincerely-held religious belief or a medical disability where it does not pose an undue hardship on the Company to do so as provided under federal, state, and local law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

