Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Inducted Into The Black Music And Entertainment Walk Of Fame

June 19, 2022

On Saturday, June 18, 2022, Urban One founder, Cathy Hughes, was inducted into The Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame (BMEWOF) during its Juneteenth celebration in Atlanta. Hughes is now an official member of the Crown Jewel of Excellence Black Music Month Class of 2022. The Walk of Fame is a joint initiative by the Black American Music Association (BAMAssoc) and Georgia Entertainment Caucus (GEC).

Saturday’s induction comes less than a year after she was inducted into The Baltimore Sun’s Business and Civic Hall of Fame and just two years after she was recognized by Congress for her lifelong, trailblazing work in media. The 75-year-old Hughes, began her media career over 50 years ago at the Omaha Star newspaper in Omaha, Nebraska. Shortly after she started a role in radio at KOWH, Nebraska’s first radio station, working there briefly before moving to take a job as an administrative assistant and lecturer for the School of Communications at Howard University in Washington, D.C. At Howard University, Hughes rose through the ranks to become the General Sales Manager of the university’s radio station, WHUR-FM. Hughes had a storied career at WHUR-FM, becoming the first woman vice president and general manager of a station in Washington, D.C. During her time at WHUR, she introduced the nation to the iconic “Quiet Storm”, which is still utilized today.

The complete list of this year’s BMEWOF Inductees include:

Cathy Hughes (Foundational)

Edward Kennedy “Duke” Ellington (Foundational)

Kenny Gamble & Leon Huff (Foundational)

Robert Smith (Foundational)

RUN DMC (Foundational)

T.D. Jakes (Foundational)

Charlie Wilson (Mainstream)

Donnie McClurkin (Gospel)

Tamela Mann (Gospel)

The Clark Sisters (Gospel Group)

NAS (Hip Hop)

Angela Bassett (Actress)

Steve Harvey (Mogul)

Bob Marley (International)

Patti LaBelle (Legacy)

Prince (Legacy)

