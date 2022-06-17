Coordinator, Scheduling & Research (Silver Spring, MD)

by arjohnsontvone

June 17, 2022

SUMMARY:

Coordinator, Scheduling & Research is responsible for providing organizational and strategic support to implement schedules for TV One Networks’ linear and non-linear platforms. The position also supports Research in the areas of database management and ratings reporting.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Assist with the monthly schedule releases and revisions for linear and digital platforms

Assist in maintaining program scheduling database

Communicate to key stakeholders upcoming programming plans and alert the teams of any changes

Coordinate with Production team on asset delivery dates for scheduling

Distribute episode descriptions to cable listings and monitor updates for accuracy

Log potential acquisitions

Summarize competitive programming report for internal competitive database

Run usage reports for acquired programming

Assist in the preparation of presentation decks

Maintain program databases including Nielsen systems (NCL) and internal databases that include data mapping and data transformation for TV One and CLEO TV.

Assist Research team in production of analyses and presentations using various syndicated and custom research resources

Serve as backup to Research Analysts for daily ratings

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Proficiency in scheduling database software system

Strong organizational and analytical skills

Great attention to detail

Ability to multi-task and work effectively under changing priorities and time constraints

Excellent verbal, written communication, and presentation skills.

Excellent problem-solver and is a self-starter that requires minimum supervision

Must possess strong interpersonal skills with the ability to work as part of a cross functional team and communicate with staff at all levels.

Understanding of audience research

Proficiency with Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Strong internet research skills.

Legal authorized to work in the United States.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree in a related field preferred (e.g., Communications). 1-2 years of experience in planning or responsible coordination to include internship and/or work experience. Knowledge or experience in the television/cable/digital industry desired.

If interested in applying for the Coordinator, Scheduling & Research position, please click the “apply now” button below and attach your resume to the email pop-up box

Notice to California Residents of Collection of Personal Information. When you submit an application, we collect the personal information you provide and that you authorize us to collect on your behalf for the purpose of processing and evaluating your application, verifying the accuracy of the information you provide, and communicating with you about your application.

The information we may collect includes:

personal identifiers like your name, address, and contact information;

information about your professional abilities, skills, aptitudes, and background (e.g., educational and professional experience, resumes, curricula vitae, writing samples, and information about your skills, training, and applicable licenses, permits, and certifications);

information about your character, references, and credentials;

information about your authorization to work for us;

information obtained from references, educational institutions, and others you have authorized us to contact (including results of background checks you authorize us to perform if you are offered a position); and

any other information you elect to provide or authorized us to obtain.

We may collect additional information for the purposes of complying with legal obligations, including criminal background and licensure information that may affect your legal ability to work for us and status information required for the monitoring of equal employment opportunity compliance (e.g., race/ethnicity, disability status, and gender).

Mandatory Vaccination Requirement.

Urban One, Inc. and its divisions (collectively “Urban One” or the “Company”) have implemented a mandatory vaccination policy pursuant to which all employees must be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment to safeguard their health and well-being, as well as that of their coworkers, families, and the community at large, from the risks associated with COVID-19. Candidates should be aware that new employees will be required to be vaccinated by their start date, meaning they have received all of the recommended doses for either a one dose or two dose COVID-19 vaccine, and provide proof of vaccination status (e.g. CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card) , which will be kept confidential. Urban One is an equal opportunity employer, and will provide a reasonable accommodation to those who are unable to be vaccinated due to a sincerely-held religious belief or a medical disability where it does not pose an undue hardship on the Company to do so as provided under federal, state, and local law.

