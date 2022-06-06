Executive Assistant/Production Coordinator (Silver Spring, MD)

by arjohnsontvone

June 6, 2022

SUMMARY:

This position works within the Original Programming & Production department to provide administrative support and interface with internal departments for the collection and dissemination of vital information.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Provide general administrative support in a professional, confidential, and organized manner

• Schedule appointments and maintain SVP’s daily calendar

• Function as administrative liaison to internal TV One departments and other TV One offices

• Function as administrative liaison among programming personnel, external production companies, and production personnel

• Answer phones, screen and route callers, take messages, respond to internal and external inquiries, and provide routine information within the scope of authority

• Arrange travel itineraries and prepare expense reports

• Coordinate and prepare meeting materials, presentations, agendas, notes, handouts, etc.

• Sort, review, and route interoffice/external mail. Distribute correspondence and other material to TV One staff, as appropriate

• Design and maintain complete filing system by organizing and filing documents and managing data electronically, as well as hard copies

• Establish and maintain departmental records and files (i.e. leave time, travel, etc.)

• Maintain submissions log and track competitive development

• Order office supplies for the department, as necessary

• Secure materials and prepare presentations for meetings (i.e. Upfronts and All Hands)

• Participate in meetings, take accurate notes and act accordingly, as directed

• Manage trade subscriptions and trade affiliations for Original Programming & Production department, as needed

• Create and maintain multiple select databases for the organization of the Original Programming & Production department

• Assist with special projects and perform other related duties, as assigned

• Route and oversee talent requests for digital copies of content

• Work with Legal & Business Affairs department to maintain pitch database

• Work with Production Management/Finance department and the Original Programming & Production department’s Executives in Charge of Production to vet proposed schedules to ensure the successful and timely delivery of original programs and make recommendations about master calendar changes

• Review treatments, scripts and other development materials to contribute to departmental conversations regarding the same

• Limited, albeit rare, travel may be required for certain productions

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

• Proactive thinker/self-starter that is organized, energetic, and detail-oriented

• Ability to thrive in fast paced environments

• Ability to take constructive feedback and make necessary work style adjustments

• Strong attention to detail; ability to troubleshoot and change priorities as needed

• Ability to work independently and diligently with little supervision and meet deadlines

• Ability to work collaboratively within a small team

• Demonstrated ability to meet deadlines and successfully manage multiple assignments concurrently for long and short term projects

• Strong writing, grammar and proofreading skills

• Handles sensitive and confidential information with tact and diplomacy; using good judgment, discretion and professionalism

• Must exhibit flexibility in accepting new and changing responsibilities

• Strong computer skills, including proficiency in Microsoft Office (MS Word, Excel, Power Point and Outlook) is required

• Ability to work outside of standard business hours and flexible evening schedule

• The legal right to work in the United States

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree or 3+ years of relevant experience in a fast-paced environment within entertainment, management and/or agency is preferred.

