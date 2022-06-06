Director, Original Programming and Production (Silver Spring, MD)

by arjohnsontvone

June 6, 2022

SUMMARY:

The Director of Programming and Production will direct and control aspects of program development and production management for TV One, enforce program requirements, and assure that the programs produced for and/or acquired by TV One enhance the network’s identity, competitive standing, ratings and advertising sales.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Manage the development and acquisition of select new programs according to the TV One’s established programming vision, master plan and budget.

Identify, research and develop original programming content for TV One, including series, specials, studio shows and made for TV One movies that will drive audience viewership and sales revenue.

Recruit suitable talent, production companies and independent producers to provide compelling programming ideas for televised content, series, specials and movies.

Solicits and evaluates scripts, treatments, programming submissions and potential talent and provides timely feedback, as needed.

Communicate and enforce TV One’s editorial requirements and production quality standards to production vendors from the earliest stages of development and pre-production through production and delivery.

Manage all aspects of program production from development through production and final delivery, ensuring that all assigned content adheres to TV One’s creative, technical and business goals.

Provide editorial management of multiple productions simultaneously and evaluate the performance of such productions against the network’s desired outcomes.

Enforce and/or reinforce the network’s production policies and procedures and creative standards to hold the producers, production companies and talent accountable for their respective deliverables to the network.

Manage production schedules and generate periodic reports on production status and deliverables.

Ensure the efficient information flow of production needs, delivery dates and other related production information to and from the productions and the network.

Create presentation decks and other materials to communicate show and programming ideas.

Contribute to department presentations and communications, as needed.

Attend markets, festivals and industry events to identify potential talent, producers, production companies and programming suppliers.

Work with VP, Original Programming and Production, to identify programming trends and formats that would maximize audience viewership.

Develop, allocate and complete various special projects as assigned by VP and SVP, Original Programming and Production.

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Demonstrated verbal and written communication skills, including the ability to conduct strong programming presentations.

Experience in managing various program formats (e.g., movies, reality, factual, etc.)

Ability to multi-task and work effectively under changing priorities and time constraints.

Knowledge of television, film, and media content of interest to the African-American audience.

Proficiency with Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel, and Power Point.

Must be willing to submit to a background check

Legal right to work in the United States.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience and 5+ years of experience in a development, programming and/or production role with a broadcast or cable television network or production company. Extensive knowledge of television production, required.

If interested in applying for the Director, Original Programming and Production position, please click the “apply now” button below and attach your resume to the email pop-up box

Apply Now

Notice to California Residents of Collection of Personal Information. When you submit an application, we collect the personal information you provide and that you authorize us to collect on your behalf for the purpose of processing and evaluating your application, verifying the accuracy of the information you provide, and communicating with you about your application.

The information we may collect includes:

personal identifiers like your name, address, and contact information;

information about your professional abilities, skills, aptitudes, and background (e.g., educational and professional experience, resumes, curricula vitae, writing samples, and information about your skills, training, and applicable licenses, permits, and certifications);

information about your character, references, and credentials;

information about your authorization to work for us;

information obtained from references, educational institutions, and others you have authorized us to contact (including results of background checks you authorize us to perform if you are offered a position); and

any other information you elect to provide or authorized us to obtain.

We may collect additional information for the purposes of complying with legal obligations, including criminal background and licensure information that may affect your legal ability to work for us and status information required for the monitoring of equal employment opportunity compliance (e.g., race/ethnicity, disability status, and gender).

Mandatory Vaccination Requirement.

Urban One, Inc. and its divisions (collectively “Urban One” or the “Company”) have implemented a mandatory vaccination policy pursuant to which all employees must be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment to safeguard their health and well-being, as well as that of their coworkers, families, and the community at large, from the risks associated with COVID-19. Candidates should be aware that new employees will be required to be vaccinated by their start date, meaning they have received all of the recommended doses for either a one dose or two dose COVID-19 vaccine, and provide proof of vaccination status (e.g. CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card) , which will be kept confidential. Urban One is an equal opportunity employer, and will provide a reasonable accommodation to those who are unable to be vaccinated due to a sincerely-held religious belief or a medical disability where it does not pose an undue hardship on the Company to do so as provided under federal, state, and local law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

