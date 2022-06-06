Media Specialist I, Production Facility & Content Management (Silver Spring, MD)

by arjohnsontvone

SUMMARY:

This position manages the company’s Media Asset Management system; overseeing the tagging, cataloging, organizing, and storage of all media assets and paper records for TV One and Cleo TV. This individual will be responsible for maintaining clean and reliable data within the system and will ensure that the media migration process adheres to the outlined database management guidelines and workflows from start to finish.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Serve as the lead in initiating content request fulfillment by tracking and pulling requested media.

Review, transfer, and archive all content that arrives on hard drives and DVDs

Upload, catalog, and archive media from photography and field shoots.

Design, implement and maintain metadata schemas that reflect the needs of the organization.

Develop and document protocols for downloading, renaming, backing up, tagging, grouping, archiving, maintaining, and reporting on all assets within the Media Asset Management system

Liaise with Programming, Marketing and Network Operations teams to ensure keyword and tag uniformity

Tagging and archiving transcoded media from watch folders to the LTO tape library system

Conduct training for new users pertaining to the use of the Media Asset Management system

Send email correspondence advising of discrepancies with production element deliveries

Coordinate and perform special tape and asset pull requests from the archival storage facility

Retrieve digital files from the LTO tape library

Organize and send content to offsite vendors for such services as editing and captioning as well as manage the shipment of tapes and drives to writers, producers and other clients.

Ensure that the appropriate departments are billed for asset retrievals and returns.

Manage the limited space of the onsite media library

Organize the timely purge or return of expired content and the subsequent creation of Certificates of Erasure.

Maintain tracking logs of any and all tapes delivered in-house or sent out of the house via FedEx, UPS, Iron Mountain and/or any other courier service.

Stage tapes and/or files for edit sessions, quality control and or other production services.

Manage the upkeep of all deliverable binders and the input of the binder elements into the Media Asset Management system

Serve as a backup to the Content Coordinator and Post Production Specialist

Other duties as assigned

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Previous media asset management experience preferred

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Efficient understanding of tape, camera, image, and media formats and industry terms

Experience with metadata input and organizing a large number of files

Ability to multi-task, and work effectively under changing priorities and challenging deadlines.

Outstanding proficiency with Microsoft Excel

Experience with Global Edit and XenData a plus

Strong attention to detail

Strong organizational skills

Must be able to work on multiple projects simultaneously

Working knowledge of data management systems, MS Word, Excel and Outlook

Legal right to work in the US

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree in a related field and/or 5+ years of experience in the field of digital media or cable/broadcast. Knowledge of Global Edit and/or XenData is a plus.

