Executive Assistant, Content Distribution & Marketing (Silver Spring, MD)

by arjohnsontvone

June 6, 2022

SUMMARY:

TV One is looking for a high-energy, outgoing, self-starter interested in the business side of content. This position will support the content distribution and marketing team in its responsibility of increasing TV One and CLEO TV’s distribution and awareness within the markets served by its multiplatform partners.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Administrative support for registration, planning, and preparation of regional trade shows, local promotions and events as directed by the associated distribution and marketing team members.

Provide administrative support to sales executives to create high quality PowerPoint presentations and other collateral materials, as directed.

Deliver, as assigned, relevant and timely market research reports to support sales and partnership marketing efforts, utilizing internal databases, resources, and internet searches.

Produce and circulate weekly distribution and partnership marketing update reports, monthly subscriber progress reports on the status of annual distribution goals, and the annual industry general market events calendar (e.g., CBC, Essence Music Festival, ABFF, etc.) .

Maintain and update client database.

Support management and sourcing of premiums and materials, as directed.

Track and report competitive environment information, including TV ONE/CLEO TV channel changes, distributor’s packaging/pricing options, advance service offerings, and competitive network’s promotions and programming.

Represent TV ONE/CLEO TV at regional trade shows and local affiliate events as directed.

Administrative responsibilities will include but are not limited to – making travel arrangements, scheduling internal and external meetings, completing expense reports, and answering phones for sales executives, VP and SVP.

Other special projects and duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/ABILITIES:

Strong communication (written and verbal), organizational, and interpersonal skills.

Experience with database management concepts and high proficiency in Microsoft Office applications (Word, Outlook, PowerPoint and Excel). Ability to quickly adapt to and learn Content Management Systems and software programs.

Collaborative, creative thinker who is also solutions oriented, resourceful and proactive.

Some event planning experience.

Ability to multi-task, manage time, and meet strict deadlines while maintaining accuracy.

The ability to synthesize information into a clear, concise, user-friendly format.

Demonstrated self-starter, high level of commitment and ability to advance projects with minimal supervision.

Ability to remain nimble and flexible in an environment of changing business objectives and affiliate needs.

Ability to travel, work nights and weekends as required.

Legal right to work in the United States.

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Four year college degree or equivalent combination of experience required. 3+ years in sales, promotion, project management and/or marketing positions. Senior executive support experience preferred.

If interested in applying for the Executive Assistant, Content Distribution & Marketing position, please click the “apply now” button below and attach your resume to the email pop-up box

Apply Now

Notice to California Residents of Collection of Personal Information. When you submit an application, we collect the personal information you provide and that you authorize us to collect on your behalf for the purpose of processing and evaluating your application, verifying the accuracy of the information you provide, and communicating with you about your application.

The information we may collect includes:

personal identifiers like your name, address, and contact information;

information about your professional abilities, skills, aptitudes, and background (e.g., educational and professional experience, resumes, curricula vitae, writing samples, and information about your skills, training, and applicable licenses, permits, and certifications);

information about your character, references, and credentials;

information about your authorization to work for us;

information obtained from references, educational institutions, and others you have authorized us to contact (including results of background checks you authorize us to perform if you are offered a position); and

any other information you elect to provide or authorized us to obtain.

We may collect additional information for the purposes of complying with legal obligations, including criminal background and licensure information that may affect your legal ability to work for us and status information required for the monitoring of equal employment opportunity compliance (e.g., race/ethnicity, disability status, and gender).

Mandatory Vaccination Requirement.

Urban One, Inc. and its divisions (collectively “Urban One” or the “Company”) have implemented a mandatory vaccination policy pursuant to which all employees must be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment to safeguard their health and well-being, as well as that of their coworkers, families, and the community at large, from the risks associated with COVID-19. Candidates should be aware that new employees will be required to be vaccinated by their start date, meaning they have received all of the recommended doses for either a one dose or two dose COVID-19 vaccine, and provide proof of vaccination status (e.g. CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card) , which will be kept confidential. Urban One is an equal opportunity employer, and will provide a reasonable accommodation to those who are unable to be vaccinated due to a sincerely-held religious belief or a medical disability where it does not pose an undue hardship on the Company to do so as provided under federal, state, and local law.

